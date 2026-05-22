Kyle Busch death: Medical expert weighs in on NASCAR winner's 'severe illness'; ‘what exactly happened…’

Kyle Busch, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, died at the age of 41. The news of Busch's demise came after his family had issued a statement that he'd been hospitalized due to ‘severe illness’. However, no official cause of death was given in Kyle Busch's case, nor was the illness he was suffering from specified. Kyle Busch had a sinus cold in the last NASCAR race before his sudden demise on Thursday. (AP)

Now, a medical expert has weighed in on what might have happened to Busch. Notably, a radio message from the May 10 Cup Series race at Watkins Glen showed that Busch was suffering from a ‘sinus cold’. He had requested a doctor visit him after the race, noting that he needed a ‘shot’. However, what the shot was for was not made clear in Busch's communication with his team.

Dr Jesse Morse, a board-certified Family and Sports Medicine physician, shared an insight into Busch's circumstances. He shared a clip from the May 10 race while providing his opinion on X.

What medical expert said about Kyle Busch “Kyle Busch, just 10 days ago, while racing, asked his team to ‘find him a doctor',” Morse wrote. He added “He was only 41 years old. May he Rest in Peace.”

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Referring to what might have happened to the NASCAR racer, the medical expert appeared to be stumped. “Not sure what exactly happened over the past 10 days but he just unexpectedly passed away, earlier today,” he said.