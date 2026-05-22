Kyle Busch dies: NASCAR legend's chilling radio message in last race raises concerns; 'What happened?'

Kyle Busch, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, died on Thursday at the age of 41. A joint statement was released by Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR. Kyle Busch died at the age of 41 after being hospitalized with 'severe illness'. (Getty Images via AFP)

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR's highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation’,” it read.

“Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha's parents, Kurt and all of Kyle's family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family's privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate,” the statement continued.

No official cause of death was given in Busch's case. However, sometime back, a statement from his family had noted that the NASCAR racer had been hospitalized with ‘severe illness.’

“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation,” it said.

Thus, the news of his demise has raised questions about what kind of illness afflicted him. Not much information is available about that but a recording from the May 10 Cup Series race at Watkins Glen has gone viral, where Busch could be heard seeking medical attention.