Kyle Busch death: Insider recalls speaking to NASCAR star days before shock illness; ‘I just can’t…'

The shocking death of NASCAR driver Kyle Bush has left the NFL community in shock. The 41-year-old took part in the NASCAR Watkins Glen race on May 10 and made headlines for a medical episode related to his sinus cold.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch on July 15, 2011.(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

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However, the sudden hospitalization of Busch and the shock news of his passing came so quickly that it has left NASCAR fans, community members, and even journalists in shock.

ESPN's NFL Insider Marty Smith appeared to speak on the news live on a broadcast and broke down. Marty Smith revealed that he and ESPN's Ryan McGee, senior NASCAR reporter, spoke to Jones on Saturday, May 16. It was six days after the health incident at Watkins Glen and Smith did not mention the NASCAR driver talking of any complication arising from the sinus cold episode in Charlotte.

“It’s generally impossible to articulate what an incredible talent that Kyle Busch was,” Marty Smith said. "Ryan McGee and I just talked to him at length on Saturday … I just can’t wrap my hands around this. I’m at a loss.”

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{{^usCountry}} Kyle Busch Hospitalization And Death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kyle Busch Hospitalization And Death {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The family of Kyle Busch had announced in an earlier statement that the 41-year-old has been hospitalized after a "serious illness." It noted that Busch was undergoing treatment for the undisclosed illness and would not participate in the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family of Kyle Busch had announced in an earlier statement that the 41-year-old has been hospitalized after a "serious illness." It noted that Busch was undergoing treatment for the undisclosed illness and would not participate in the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Samantha Busch paid a sweet tribute to hubby Kyle days before sudden death: ‘Most incredible…’

No details of Buch's illness were revealed in the post. It read: “Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”

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Later, NASCAR confirmed his death in a joint statement with his family.

"We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport's greatest and fiercest drivers. He was 41 years old," it read. “We extend our deepest condolences to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and the entire motorsports community.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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