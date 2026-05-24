Kyle Busch death: North Carolina orders flags at half-staff for NASCAR star amid medical details reveal

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein has ordered all US and state flags to be flown at half-staff to honor late NASCAR driver Kyle Busch following his death at the age of 41.

A general view of an LED screen displaying a tribute to Kyle Busch prior to practice for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 22, 2026 in Concord, North Carolina. (Getty Images via AFP)

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According to TMZ, the statewide tribute began at sunrise on Saturday and will continue until sunset on Sunday. Busch, who primarily lived in Denver, North Carolina, died in Charlotte earlier this week.

In a statement shared by TMZ, Stein praised Busch’s impact on the racing community and beyond.

“Kyle Busch was not just a talented and record-setting driver; he was also a kind person,” the governor said. “His loss will be felt throughout the entire NASCAR community and well beyond... may his memory be a blessing.”

Also Read: What was Kyle Busch’s $8.5 million lawsuit about? Settlement details emerge after NASCAR star’s death

Medical details emerge after sudden death

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{{^usCountry}} The tribute comes as new details surrounding Busch’s final days continue to emerge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tribute comes as new details surrounding Busch’s final days continue to emerge. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Busch’s family said the NASCAR veteran died from severe pneumonia that progressed into sepsis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Busch’s family said the NASCAR veteran died from severe pneumonia that progressed into sepsis. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} TMZ obtained 911 audio connected to the medical emergency that led to his hospitalization. According to the recording, a caller told dispatchers that Busch had been “coughing up some blood” and appeared close to passing out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TMZ obtained 911 audio connected to the medical emergency that led to his hospitalization. According to the recording, a caller told dispatchers that Busch had been “coughing up some blood” and appeared close to passing out. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reports further stated that Busch became unresponsive while using a racing simulator before emergency personnel arrived. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports further stated that Busch became unresponsive while using a racing simulator before emergency personnel arrived. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The sudden nature of Busch’s death shocked fans and members of the NASCAR world, especially because he had remained active in racing shortly beforehand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sudden nature of Busch’s death shocked fans and members of the NASCAR world, especially because he had remained active in racing shortly beforehand. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: NASCAR boss pays tribute to 'badass' Kyle Busch NASCAR community mourns veteran racer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: NASCAR boss pays tribute to 'badass' Kyle Busch NASCAR community mourns veteran racer {{/usCountry}}

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Busch had competed in NASCAR’s All-Star Race just days before his death and reportedly won a Truck Series race less than a week earlier.

His passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the motorsports community, with many remembering him as one of NASCAR’s most recognizable and successful modern-era drivers.

TMZ also reported that Busch’s No. 8 car is expected to be reserved until his son is old enough to potentially pursue a racing career of his own.

Authorities have not announced any further investigation related to Busch’s death.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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