Kyle Busch cause of death revealed: What happened to the NASCAR star?

Legendary NASCAR driver Kyle Busch passed away Thursday at the age of 41. According to a medical evaluation released Saturday, Busch died after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, leading to rapid complications. A general view of an LED screen displaying a tribute to Kyle Busch prior to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 Charbroil 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. (Getty Images via AFP)

Dakota Hunter, vice president of Kyle Busch Companies, said the family received the official medical findings on Saturday, according to ESPN.

"The medical evaluation provided to the Busch Family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications," the family said in a statement. "The Family asks for continued understanding and privacy during this difficult time."

On Thursday, Busch’s family had announced that he was hospitalized following a “severe illness."

"On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch," the joint statement from NASCAR, the Busch family and Richard Childress Racing read.

"Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch," the statement continued. "A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.”

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911 call details emerge On Friday, TMZ obtained audio of a 911 call made before Busch’s death. In the recording, the caller described Busch as struggling to breathe, overheating, and coughing up blood before collapsing. The emergency call was reportedly placed around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"I've got an individual that's shortness of breath, very hot, thinks he's going to pass out, and he's producing a little bit of blood, coughing up some blood," the caller told dispatch.

The caller repeatedly confirmed Busch was still conscious at the time, saying, “He is awake. He’s awake. He’s awake."

Busch was reportedly found lying on the bathroom floor inside a training facility when paramedics arrived. He had recently been spending extensive time using a racing simulator after joining Richard Childress Racing.

Also Read: Kyle Busch family: All on NASCAR Cup Series champion's wife, kids after sudden death

Tributes pour in Fellow NASCAR drivers quickly paid tribute to the driver.

"There aren't really words for today," Hyak Motorsports driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wrote on X.

"I've raced against Kyle for a long time, and anyone who's lined up next to him knows exactly what made him special, he gave you everything he had, every single lap, and he made all of us better for it.

“Rest easy, Rowdy. The sport won't be the same without you.”

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin added, “Absolutely cannot comprehend this news. We just need to think of his family during this time.”