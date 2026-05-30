'Kyle Busch's death was preventable': Wife Samantha urged to take urgent action; expert weighs in

The NASCAR world was left in deep shock when Kyle Busch, one of the winningest drivers in the sport’s history, passed away on May 21, just hours after his family announced that he would miss that weekend’s Coca-Cola 600.

Kyle Busch's attorney revealed that the driver’s family had been receiving guidance from a financial professional regarding the insurance matters. (AFP)

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His cause of death was later confirmed as severe pneumonia that progressed into sepsis. However, soon after the NASCAR star’s death, claims and rumors began circulating across the public domain suggesting that Busch had passed away without adequate life insurance coverage in place.

It did not take long for Busch’s attorney to shut down those claims, dismissing them as a “false narrative”.

Attorney dismisses claims over Kyle Busch insurance coverage

“It needs to be stopped, and those publishing false statements are on notice to correct them,” Attorney Robert Rikard wrote on LinkedIn on May 23. “Two policies had no value prior to litigation and were terminated. The remaining policies were handled responsibly,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} He also revealed that the race car driver’s family had been receiving guidance from a financial professional regarding the insurance matters. Rikard stated that Busch’s previous coverage had been replaced with improved policies following an expert review. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also revealed that the race car driver’s family had been receiving guidance from a financial professional regarding the insurance matters. Rikard stated that Busch’s previous coverage had been replaced with improved policies following an expert review. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: NASCAR accused of disrespecting Kyle Busch with key decision days after pneumonia death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: NASCAR accused of disrespecting Kyle Busch with key decision days after pneumonia death {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The Busch family did not walk away from their coverage. They replaced it with better coverage. The suggestion that they were advised by anyone to abandon tens of millions in death benefit protection is a fabrication, and those repeating it know it is,” Busch’s attorney explained. Medical expert says Kyle Busch’s death was preventable {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The Busch family did not walk away from their coverage. They replaced it with better coverage. The suggestion that they were advised by anyone to abandon tens of millions in death benefit protection is a fabrication, and those repeating it know it is,” Busch’s attorney explained. Medical expert says Kyle Busch’s death was preventable {{/usCountry}}

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Busch, who passed away just three weeks after celebrating his 41st birthday, had been scheduled to compete in the Coca-Cola event. However, his sudden and tragic death left that opportunity unrealized.

According to a family statement shared with NBC News, a later medical evaluation determined that he died from severe pneumonia that progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming complications.

More details have emerged since Kyle Busch’s death, including reports that he collapsed while testing in the Chevrolet racing simulator, according to several people familiar with the situation who spoke to the Associated Press. He was reportedly unresponsive and was quickly transported to a nearby hospital.

Later, prominent sports medicine expert Dr. Jesse Morse stated that Kyle Busch’s death may have been preventable had proper medical protocols been followed. According to Morse, Busch should have been hospitalized and treated with IV antibiotics weeks earlier.

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Meanwhile, several fans urged Busch’s wife, Samantha Busch, to consider legal action, arguing that the driver’s fatal illness could potentially have been avoided with appropriate medical care.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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