NASCAR accused of disrespecting Kyle Busch with key decision days after pneumonia death

Just days after the shocking death of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch, the organization has been accused of disrespecting the 41-year-old with a controversial decision. This comes as two-time Cup Series champion's death certificate revealed that he passed away last week from hemorrhagic shock and disseminated intravascular coagulation after complications from bacterial pneumonia led to sepsis. A general view of an LED screen displaying a tribute to Kyle Busch prior to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 Charbroil 300 (Getty Images via AFP)

Busch had been experiencing symptoms of bacterial pneumonia for ‘days to weeks’ before sepsis set in, according to the certificate obtained by The Associated Press in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

Did NASCAR disrespect Kyle Busch? Meanwhile, NASCAR decided to officially remov Busch from the 2026 Cup Series standings following discussions about how his name should be represented after his passing. According to reports, the company believed the decision would be the most sensitive approach, preventing fans and family members from seeing Busch's name continue to slide down the standings throughout the remainder of the season.

However, the decision immediately divided the NASCAR community.

Fans split over controversial decision Many fans argued that removing Busch from the standings erased part of his final season and departed from NASCAR tradition.

“Terrible decision, it should be on there,” one fan said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“This is plain disrespect,” another one tweeted.

“This is the wrong decision! It would be more honorable to keep his name on the standings. Smh,” a third one added.

Decision differs from NASCAR precedent Part of the backlash stems from how NASCAR handled similar tragedies in the past. Following the death of legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Sr during the 2001 Daytona 500, his name remained in the championship standings throughout the season.

The same approach was taken after the death of Jason Leffler in 2013, when he continued to appear in the driver standings despite no longer competing.

Busch's final season ends with 217 points Before his death, Busch had completed the first 12 races of the 2026 Cup Series campaign. The veteran driver accumulated 217 points and sat 27th in the championship standings.

The move follows another major decision by Richard Childress Racing, which announced plans to retire the iconic No 8 car until Busch's son, Brexton, is old enough to compete professionally.

New details emerge about Busch's final days Additional details surrounding Busch's death have continued to emerge in the days since the tragedy. Despite being ill, Busch remained active in the days leading up to his hospitalization.

He reportedly believed he was dealing with a sinus-related illness while racing at Watkins Glen earlier in May and even informed his team over the radio that he needed a 'shot' from a doctor after the race.

Busch continued competing despite his worsening condition.

He captured a Truck Series victory at Dover, finished 17th in the All-Star Race, and attended the opening of a go-kart facility alongside his 11-year-old son Brexton.

The NASCAR star had also been preparing for the Coca-Cola 600 before his family announced he would miss the race because of a ‘severe illness’.

According to reports, Busch was participating in a Chevrolet simulator session on May 20 when he became unresponsive and required emergency medical attention.

An unidentified caller later contacted 911 and described Busch's condition.

“I’ve got an individual that’s (got) shortness of breath, very hot, thinks he’s going to pass out, and is producing a little bit of blood, coughing up some blood.”

The caller also informed dispatchers that Busch was lying on a bathroom floor inside the facility.

“He is awake,” the caller added while directing emergency personnel to the location. Busch was transported to a hospital, where he died the following day.

Hall of Fame legacy remains secure While NASCAR continues determining how best to honor Busch's legacy, there is little debate about his place among the sport's all-time greats. Busch won two Cup Series championships and amassed a record 234 victories across NASCAR's top three national series.

Much of that success came with Joe Gibbs Racing before his later move to Richard Childress Racing.

NASCAR CEO Steve O'Donnell recently described Busch as a certain first-ballot Hall of Famer, and reports indicate there were even discussions about whether he should be added to the Hall of Fame class immediately despite the selection process already being completed.