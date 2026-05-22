Kyle Busch family: All on NASCAR Cup Series champion's wife, kids after sudden death

Kyle Busch, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, died at the age of 41 after he was hospitalized with ‘severe illness’. The nature of the illness was not confirmed.

Kyle Busch died at the age of 41.(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

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A cause of death for Busch was not officially given but an update was provided from his official page about the hospitalization due to his illness. “Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation,” the statement from his family read.

The news of Busch's sudden demise has put focus on the NASCAR driver's family. Here is all you need to know.

Kyle Busch family: All on wife and kids

Kyle Busch was married to entrepreneur and philanthropist Samantha Busch. The couple have two kids together – Brexton and Lennix.

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{{^usCountry}} Samantha is also a lifestyle creator, author, and IVF advocate. She and Kyle Busch tied the knot in 2010. Their child Brexton is actively pursuing a racing career across junior series. Samantha even put out an Instagram post celebrating her son's achievements on his birthday, three days back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samantha is also a lifestyle creator, author, and IVF advocate. She and Kyle Busch tied the knot in 2010. Their child Brexton is actively pursuing a racing career across junior series. Samantha even put out an Instagram post celebrating her son's achievements on his birthday, three days back. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “11 years of loving you, cheering you on, and trying to figure out how you grew up this fast. Happy birthday to my sweet boy. Watching you become this driven, funny, kind-hearted little man has been the greatest gift. So proud of you every single day, Brex. No matter how tall you get or how fast you drive… you’ll always be my baby," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “11 years of loving you, cheering you on, and trying to figure out how you grew up this fast. Happy birthday to my sweet boy. Watching you become this driven, funny, kind-hearted little man has been the greatest gift. So proud of you every single day, Brex. No matter how tall you get or how fast you drive… you’ll always be my baby," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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The two welcomed their second son via surrogate.

Busch comes from a family with roots in racing as his elder brother Kurt also happens to be a former NASCAR champion. Their father, Tom, worked on dwarf cars and introduced his children to the world of racing.

Kyle Busch: NASCAR statement

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NASCAR released a statement on Busch's demise, saying “We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport's greatest and fiercest drivers. He was 41 years old. We extend our deepest condolences to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and the entire motorsports community.”

Did Kyle Busch have a previous illness?

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While it remains unclear what illness led to Busch's hospitalization after the news of his death broke, a few days back the NASCAR driver was having some health troubles.

Busch had reportedly been struggling with a sinus cold that got worse with the intense G-forces and elevation changes at the Upstate New York road course, as per WKYC, which cited TV broadcast. Busch, on May 10, had radioed his crew requesting medical aid from Dr Bill Heisel and a ‘shot’ after the race at Watkins Glen.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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