Kyle Busch family: All on NASCAR Cup Series champion's wife, kids after sudden death
Kyle Busch, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, died at the age of 41 after he was hospitalized with ‘severe illness’.
Kyle Busch, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, died at the age of 41 after he was hospitalized with ‘severe illness’. The nature of the illness was not confirmed.
A cause of death for Busch was not officially given but an update was provided from his official page about the hospitalization due to his illness. “Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation,” the statement from his family read.
The news of Busch's sudden demise has put focus on the NASCAR driver's family. Here is all you need to know.
Kyle Busch family: All on wife and kids
Kyle Busch was married to entrepreneur and philanthropist Samantha Busch. The couple have two kids together – Brexton and Lennix.
Samantha is also a lifestyle creator, author, and IVF advocate. She and Kyle Busch tied the knot in 2010. Their child Brexton is actively pursuing a racing career across junior series. Samantha even put out an Instagram post celebrating her son's achievements on his birthday, three days back.{{/usCountry}}
Samantha is also a lifestyle creator, author, and IVF advocate. She and Kyle Busch tied the knot in 2010. Their child Brexton is actively pursuing a racing career across junior series. Samantha even put out an Instagram post celebrating her son's achievements on his birthday, three days back.{{/usCountry}}
Also Read | Kyle Busch's last Instagram post was proper tribute to wife Samantha, kids: ‘So proud today…’{{/usCountry}}
Also Read | Kyle Busch's last Instagram post was proper tribute to wife Samantha, kids: ‘So proud today…’{{/usCountry}}
“11 years of loving you, cheering you on, and trying to figure out how you grew up this fast. Happy birthday to my sweet boy. Watching you become this driven, funny, kind-hearted little man has been the greatest gift. So proud of you every single day, Brex. No matter how tall you get or how fast you drive… you’ll always be my baby," she wrote.{{/usCountry}}
“11 years of loving you, cheering you on, and trying to figure out how you grew up this fast. Happy birthday to my sweet boy. Watching you become this driven, funny, kind-hearted little man has been the greatest gift. So proud of you every single day, Brex. No matter how tall you get or how fast you drive… you’ll always be my baby," she wrote.{{/usCountry}}
The two welcomed their second son via surrogate.
Busch comes from a family with roots in racing as his elder brother Kurt also happens to be a former NASCAR champion. Their father, Tom, worked on dwarf cars and introduced his children to the world of racing.
Kyle Busch: NASCAR statement
NASCAR released a statement on Busch's demise, saying “We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport's greatest and fiercest drivers. He was 41 years old. We extend our deepest condolences to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and the entire motorsports community.”
Did Kyle Busch have a previous illness?
While it remains unclear what illness led to Busch's hospitalization after the news of his death broke, a few days back the NASCAR driver was having some health troubles.
Busch had reportedly been struggling with a sinus cold that got worse with the intense G-forces and elevation changes at the Upstate New York road course, as per WKYC, which cited TV broadcast. Busch, on May 10, had radioed his crew requesting medical aid from Dr Bill Heisel and a ‘shot’ after the race at Watkins Glen.