Kyle Busch politics: Was late NASCAR driver Trump supporter? Here's what he said about POTUS

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch, who won 234 national series races and two Cup Series championships, passed away at the age of 41 after falling severely ill and being hospitalized this week.

The late NASCAR legend Kyle Busch had a quiet but warm connection to President Trump.(Getty Images via AFP)

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"We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport's greatest and fiercest drivers," NASCAR said in a statement.

So what were his thoughts about the POTUS?

Trump praised Kyle Busch at the White House

While Busch was never overtly political, his family's connection to the Trump administration became public when his wife Samantha was invited to the White House as part of Trump's announcement on expanded access for IVF treatment, according to The Express. Samantha who is 39, spoke bravely at the Oval Office about the fertility struggles she and Busch faced and how the couple relied on IVF to have their two children, Brexton and Lennix. She had previously thanked Trump for expanding treatment options for women unable to conceive naturally, and months later confirmed she had become a certified fertility coach.

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{{^usCountry}} After Samantha addressed the issue at the White House, Trump turned his attention to Busch himself and did not hold back on the praise. "Kyle is fantastic," Trump said. "He's got a lot of courage. I wouldn't do that, I wouldn't care," as per Daily Express. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Samantha addressed the issue at the White House, Trump turned his attention to Busch himself and did not hold back on the praise. "Kyle is fantastic," Trump said. "He's got a lot of courage. I wouldn't do that, I wouldn't care," as per Daily Express. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Howard [Lutnick], you and I would not be good at that. We’d go about 30 miles an hour, but we’d be safe.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Howard [Lutnick], you and I would not be good at that. We’d go about 30 miles an hour, but we’d be safe.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Kyle Busch's biggest rival breaks down after NASCAR legend's shocking death: ‘Cannot comprehend’ Busch said it was 'awesome' that Trump planned to attend the Daytona 500 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Kyle Busch's biggest rival breaks down after NASCAR legend's shocking death: ‘Cannot comprehend’ Busch said it was 'awesome' that Trump planned to attend the Daytona 500 {{/usCountry}}

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Busch also made his appreciation for the president known in another setting. When asked about Trump's plans to attend the Daytona 500, Busch said on Fox that he thought it was "awesome," signaling a warm attitude, per Fox.

Also Read: Kyle Busch net worth: Inside the fortune of NASCAR champion after his sudden death

While Busch was primarily known for letting his driving do the talking, these moments painted a picture of a man who quietly supported the president and was proud to stand beside his wife as she used her platform to fight for an important cause.

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On the track, Busch's legacy speaks for itself. He won a staggering 234 NASCAR national series races across the Cup Series, O'Reilly Series and Truck Series, more than any other driver in history and claimed two Cup Series championships, in 2015 and 2019.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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