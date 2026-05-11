Kyle Busch update: Why did NASCAR star seek medical attention after Watkins Glen Cup Series race? Concerns pour in

Veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch raised concerns during Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen when he was heard asking for medical assistance over the team radio while still racing at full speed.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch raised health concerns during a race by requesting medical assistance over the radio. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The No. 8 Chevrolet driver maintained a position within the top five during the NASCAR Cup Series event, but his calm and straightforward request for a doctor to be available immediately after the race quickly diverted attention from his performance on the track to his health condition.

“Can somebody try to find Bill Heisel? He’s the Hendrick doctor, tell him I need him after the race,” Busch instructed his team during the race. When the team inquired if he preferred Heisel to come to the car or the bus, Busch replied: “Uh, bus. I’m going to need a shot.”

The team acknowledged, “Copy. He’ll be at your bus.” The NASCAR star did not provide any additional details and remained in the car.

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{{^usCountry}} Busch, an experienced competitor in the NASCAR Cup Series, raced without any visible disruption, suggesting that the issue was not serious enough to necessitate an immediate exit from the race. However, the nature of the radio communication sparked questions within the paddock and among fans regarding whether he was experiencing pain or had an undisclosed underlying injury. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Busch, an experienced competitor in the NASCAR Cup Series, raced without any visible disruption, suggesting that the issue was not serious enough to necessitate an immediate exit from the race. However, the nature of the radio communication sparked questions within the paddock and among fans regarding whether he was experiencing pain or had an undisclosed underlying injury. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kyle Busch's emergency: Fans raises concerns {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kyle Busch's emergency: Fans raises concerns {{/usCountry}}

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The specifics of the shot, however, remain unverified. During the broadcast, there was mention of potential sinusitis, which is plausible given the road course featuring a 141-foot elevation change and seven turns that exert G-forces in various lateral directions. Under such circumstances, sinusitis can lead to increasing sinus pressure with each braking zone and change in direction. Drivers have likened this sensation to someone persistently pushing against their face from within.

“Hope he's OK! That sounds ominous,” one fan said. “That sounds painful,” another commented.

“They said he'd been dealing with a sinus sickness this past week. Although the didn't elaborate on how serious it was,” a third fan commented.

Kevin Harvick hints that Kyle Busch's 2027 position may be at risk

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Kyle Busch created complications for both himself and his team when he engaged physically with John Hunter Nemechek during the final lap at Texas last week, resulting in the loss of several positions for both drivers at the race's conclusion. This was precisely the type of action that analyst and former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick stated Busch cannot afford during a contract year.

Indeed, Harvick implied that Busch's opportunity for next year could be in jeopardy. He made this observation somewhat unsolicited while discussing the on-track incident on SPEED with Harvick and Buxton.

“It’s a contract year for Kyle Busch,” Harvick stated. “I believe that this is probably realistically maybe the only spot that he has to still have a seat in the sport. And I think he needs to do everything that he can do to try to protect that and I think that this was definitely not the way that it needed to end at the end of this race.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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