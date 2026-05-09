Bobby Cox net worth: How rich was legendary Braves manager? All we know after his demise

"We are overcome with emotion on the passing of Bobby Cox , our treasured skipper," a Braves team statement read. “Bobby was the best manager to ever wear a Braves uniform.”

The team announced the news of Cox's passing on Saturday, marking yet another significant loss for the franchise following the recent death of former owner Ted Turner earlier this week. The cause of Cox's death has not been disclosed at this time.

Bobby Cox, the esteemed manager of the Atlanta Braves , has passed away at the age of 84.

A look at Bobby Cox's career Cox held the position of manager for the Atlanta team from 1978 to 1981 and again from 1990 to 2010. He achieved a World Series victory with Atlanta in 1995.

Cox's playing career in the major leagues was brief, spanning only two seasons with the New York Yankees during 1968 and 1969, where he concluded with a modest career batting average of .225. However, it was in his managerial role that Cox truly distinguished himself.

With a total of 2,504 wins over 29 years as a manager, Cox ranks fourth in all-time victories, which includes 25 years spent in two separate tenures with the Braves and four years with the Toronto team. He received the Manager of the Year award on four occasions.

Known for his often fiery demeanor, Cox was ejected from games more frequently than any other manager in Major League Baseball history. He guided the Braves to 14 consecutive division titles from 1991 to 2005, culminating in the 1995 World Series championship, which marked their first title since relocating to Atlanta in 1966.

After his initial tenure managing the Braves from 1978 to 1981, Cox returned to the organization as general manager in 1986, having been enticed back to Atlanta by then-owner Ted Turner. As general manager, Cox played a pivotal role in assembling the team that would achieve a remarkable series of division titles.

Cox resumed his managerial duties in 1990, collaborating with John Schuerholz, who had transitioned to the role of general manager in Atlanta, thereby establishing a successful partnership.

What was Bobby Cox's net worth? Bobby Cox's net worth was around $45 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Born Robert Joseph "Bobby" Cox on May 21, 1941, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, he established a reputation through his prosperous managerial career.

Although he initially started as a third baseman in baseball, his knee issues led him to understand that his true vocation was in management.