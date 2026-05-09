Dana White names the rudest celebrity who left his young niece shaken: ‘Biggest douchebag ever’

UFC President Dana White disclosed the most disrespectful celebrity he has encountered, labeling the infamous superstar as the "biggest douchebag ever." UFC's Dana White expresses anger towards Diddy for his rude behavior at a charity event, deeming him a major disappointment. (AFP)

During Tuesday's episode of The Katie Miller Podcast, White, 56, shared that the controversial hip-hop figure Sean "Diddy" Combs fell out of favor with him after reportedly unsettling his young niece when she requested a photograph at a charity event for children featuring celebrities.

“Oh, Diddy – 100 percent the biggest douchebag ever,” he said when questioned about the most unpleasant celebrity he has ever met, further expressing his desire to “really f***ing stick it to whoever it was."

“Tony Hawk used to have these charity events, and when my kids were little, you’d go to these charity events and, like, lots of celebrities would be there. So everybody would do things for each other’s kids.”

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Dana White tears into Diddy White mentioned that he brought his niece – who was a great admirer of the mogul’s music at the time – to an event and felt excited when Combs arrived, urging her to request a photograph.

Surrounded by several security personnel, the founder of Bad Boy Records reportedly caused the frightened girl to retreat to her uncle, emphasizing how "scary" they were and that she failed to get a picture.

“The guy’s there with f**ing 10 security guards, right? You need security at a f***ing kids event?” angry White said..

“And then they were rude to her and scared her. That’s who’s listening to your f—king sh***y music, okay? That’s who’s listening to this, okay? Are you f***ing kidding me? And that’s how you’re going to treat some girl that’s a fan and wanted a picture with you?”

Sean Diddy case and prison sentence Combs, 56, is presently serving a four-year sentence in a federal correctional facility in New Jersey after being convicted in October 2025 on charges related to the transportation of people for prostitution.

A jury in Manhattan found him not guilty of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering after a trial that lasted two months — charges that could have resulted in a life sentence.

His anticipated release date is April 2028.