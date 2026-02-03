Did Jay-Z leave the country? Truth behind viral claim as rapper's name appeared in Epstein documents; ‘gone full Diddy’

Viral claims have been made that rapper Jay-Z fled the US. These come after his name appeared in documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein. Notably, the Justice Department released the final tranche of files linked to the late convicted child sex offender on Friday. Jay Z's name appeared in records of calls made to the FBI by the public in 2019, as seen in the latest tranche of Epstein documents. (X/@Dagentle_)

While Jay-Z's name did not come up in personal communications, it appeared in records of calls made to the FBI by the public in 2019.

The document, shared in DOJ's accessible library noted “she later awoke in the presence of Harvey Weinstein and Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) while Weinstein had inserted his fingers…”.

Now, several posts have claimed that Jay-Z has fled the country as outrage over his name being in the Epstein documents grow. To be sure, these claims come from unverified profiles.

Also Read | Nicki Minaj's brother's past crime in focus amid swipe at Jay-Z over Epstein files mention: ‘If you vote DemonCrat’ “Tic toc…..Jay-Z has reportedly left the U.S. to an undisclosed destination. He’s gone full Diddy,” one person claimed. Another added, “Jay-Z fleeing the United States. P-diddy behind bars. Kinda sounds like Ye was right about some things.”

Notably, a resurfaced video of Ye or Kanye West also went viral where he accused Jay-Z and Pusha T of ‘lying’, though the context was not immediately clear.

Yet another said, “Jay Z has reportedly left the U.S. to an undisclosed destination. He once sang about having 5 passport and will avoid jail.”

Jay Z left the US? Fact checking viral claim Despite several posts amplifying the claims online, they do not appear to be true. These claims seem to originate from an account called Hoops Crave, which is a known parody account.

Their post on February 1 has around 16.9 million views, and is likely where the rumor began.