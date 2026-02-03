Nicki Minaj's brother's past crime in focus amid swipe at Jay-Z over Epstein files mention: ‘If you vote DemonCrat’

She added, “Maybe it’s time for me to do some story times — since I was trying to not say what I know — yet they continue to attempt bullying. Also, I won’t be releasing an album until my contract is renegotiated & until I tell you about all the sabotage this RICO is finding out about Billboard.”

Minaj wrote on the social media platform, “Are y’all understanding that these ppl have been sacrificing children as a way of gaining & maintaining power? If you ever vote DemonCrat again, you’re just as soulless as they are & will perish.”

Notably, Jay-Z's name does not come up in Epstein's personal communications but was in records of calls made to the FBI by the public in 2019.

Nicki Minaj's brother's past crimes have come up after she took a dig at rapper Jay-Z . The MAGA supporter put out a X post after Jay-Z's name came up in the latest tranche of documents the Justice Department released pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein .

Minaj shared photos of Jay-Z with Aaliyah and Beyoncé in 1996 and 1997. She posted another photo of the rapper.

Minaj's rants came after Trevor Noah poked fun at her over her beef with Jay-Z during the Grammy Awards last night. It must be noted that Minaj has had beef with Jay-Z and his entertainment company Roc-Nation for quite some time. She has accused them of owing her money and of ‘sabotage’ in the music industry.

However, Minaj's rant seems to have backfired with many bringing up her brother's past crime as well her husband's. The former was sentenced for rape while the latter was convicted of attempted rape.

“Nicki Minaj calling Jay-Z a child predator when her brother is currently in prison for child r*pe & her husband is a s*x offender,” one person wrote. Another added, “Nicki Minaj is the only female artist to have a rapist friend, a rapist brother, a rapist husband…She is the first female artist to achieve this!”. Yet another said, “…your brother raped a child and your husband is a registered sex offender who can’t even be near children.”

Nicki Minaj brother past crime Jelani Maraj, Nicki Minaj's brother, was sentenced to 25 years in jail in 2020 for raping a 11-year-old. He was convicted in 2017 of predatory sexual assault and child endangerment. During the trial in 2015, the survivor said that she'd been repeatedly raped by Maraj while her mother was at work.

The girl added that it happened up to four times a week and sometimes twice a day and her younger brother also testified to have witnessed one of the assaults.

Maraj, then 41, had appealed the conviction but the judge rejected it.