Kyle Busch update: Why did NASCAR star seek medical attention after Watkins Glen Cup Series race? Concerns pour in

Veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch raised concerns during Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen when he was heard asking for medical assistance over the team radio while still racing at full speed. NASCAR driver Kyle Busch raised health concerns during a race by requesting medical assistance over the radio. (Getty Images via AFP)

The No. 8 Chevrolet driver maintained a position within the top five during the NASCAR Cup Series event, but his calm and straightforward request for a doctor to be available immediately after the race quickly diverted attention from his performance on the track to his health condition.

“Can somebody try to find Bill Heisel? He’s the Hendrick doctor, tell him I need him after the race,” Busch instructed his team during the race. When the team inquired if he preferred Heisel to come to the car or the bus, Busch replied: “Uh, bus. I’m going to need a shot.”

The team acknowledged, “Copy. He’ll be at your bus.” The NASCAR star did not provide any additional details and remained in the car.

Busch, an experienced competitor in the NASCAR Cup Series, raced without any visible disruption, suggesting that the issue was not serious enough to necessitate an immediate exit from the race. However, the nature of the radio communication sparked questions within the paddock and among fans regarding whether he was experiencing pain or had an undisclosed underlying injury.

Also Read: Bobby Cox net worth: How rich was legendary Braves manager? All we know after his demise