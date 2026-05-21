Kyle Busch's wife posted family update just before NASCAR star's sudden hospitalization: ‘Has severe illness…’

Hours before Kyle Busch was reportedly hospitalized Thursday morning with a severe illness, his wife, Samantha Busch, shared a family photo on Instagram. Samantha Busch posted an Instagram Story on Wednesday evening featuring Kyle Busch and their child, in what appeared to be a photo from an earlier race event.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch raised health concerns during a race by requesting medical assistance over the radio. (Getty Images via AFP)

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She was seen wearing a necklace in the photo and referenced it in the caption, writing, “Knew if I held onto this necklace it would come back in style. circa 2015.” She also appeared to joke about the outfits typically worn at NASCAR races in her caption.

Samantha Busch sharing a lighthearted family photo with a humorous caption suggests that Kyle Busch’s health may have deteriorated suddenly and without warning. Although the exact time when the 41-year-old driver experienced the health issues is not known, he was hospitalized after falling severely ill on Thursday morning, May 21.

According to Athlon Sports, Busch also experienced some health issues during a race earlier in the month on May 10th.

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{{^usCountry}} The NASCAR driver had been scheduled to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but he is now expected to miss the event. This was confirmed after Busch's family released a statement on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NASCAR driver had been scheduled to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but he is now expected to miss the event. This was confirmed after Busch's family released a statement on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation,” the statement read.

Who Will Replace Kyle Busch in the Coca-Cola 600?

Along with the Cup Series event, Kyle Busch, 41, was also set to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the speedway in Concord.

Richard Childress Racing confirmed that Austin Hill will take over driving duties for Kyle Busch in the No. 8 Chevrolet during the Cup race. Hill currently pilots RCR’s No. 21 entry in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Also Read: Kyle Busch health update: Why NASCAR star will miss Charlotte's Coca-Cola 600; Austin Hill steps in

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Kyle Busch, who drives the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing, is among the most experienced and longest-serving drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series.

His absence is expected to be deeply felt across the NASCAR community, with many fans and fellow drivers likely keeping Busch and his family in their thoughts during this difficult period.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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