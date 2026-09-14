Ladd McConkey injury update: What happened to Chargers WR after scary collision? Doctor weighs in on latest concern

The Los Angeles Chargers faced a major injury scare late in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals when starting wide receiver Ladd McConkey went down on the field in visible pain.

What happened to Ladd McConkey?

Ladd McConkey went down on the field in visible pain. (AP Photo)

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McConkey remained on the ground as trainers came out to examine him after he took a hard hit to his left side. The Chargers receiver appeared to be holding his left back and hip area following the contact.

Injury analyst and Doctor of Physical Therapy Jeff Mueller also shared his initial assessment of the incident on social media.

Deep Dive What injury did Ladd McConkey suffer during the game against the Cardinals? Ladd McConkey suffered a left hip/side injury after taking a hard hit, with initial assessments suggesting it could be a painful but non-limiting hip pointer. How serious is Ladd McConkey's injury according to the injury analyst? Injury analyst Jeff Mueller indicated that McConkey's injury seems to be contact-related and hopefully not severe, suggesting it could just be a hip pointer. Will Ladd McConkey be able to play in upcoming games following his injury? While the story is still being updated, the nature of a hip pointer typically allows for a quicker return, barring any complications.

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{{^usCountry}} "Ladd McConkey injured... Left hip/side. Looks like solely contact related so it could just be a hip pointer (very painful in the moment, but not limiting long term)... Hopefully it’s nothing worse." Different angle reveals impact details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Ladd McConkey injured... Left hip/side. Looks like solely contact related so it could just be a hip pointer (very painful in the moment, but not limiting long term)... Hopefully it’s nothing worse." Different angle reveals impact details {{/usCountry}}

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However, a different angle of the incident later provided a clearer look at the collision. It appeared that the Cardinals defender's shoulder pads made contact with McConkey's ribs, while the side of the defender's hip struck directly into McConkey's hip.

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NFL insider and ESPN reporter Kris Rhim later shared another update on McConkey's condition, noting that the Chargers wide receiver was no longer seen on the bench or sideline and appeared to have headed to the locker room.

Will McConkey return against Cardinals?

Rhim later confirmed that McConkey is dealing with a chest injury and has been listed as questionable to return.

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"The Chargers say Ladd McConkey has a chest injury and is questionable to return," Rhim tweeted on X.

Expert outlines potential worst-case scenario

Injury analyst Jeff Mueller later shared a different assessment of McConkey's injury, discussing what the potential worst-case scenario could be following the hard hit.

"It’s actually “chest” for Ladd McConkey. Curious if they’re evaluating ribs and possibly his organs. Worst case would be spleen or kidney related I’d imagine from the hard hit," he tweeted.

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Before exiting, the 24-year-old wide receiver caught five of seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown.