‘Lamest NBA Finals’: Fans thrash Thunder vs Pacers Game 5, call it ‘rigged’

The NBA Finals Game 5 tipped off on Monday as the Oklahoma City Thunder hosted the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center, but the fans were not looking impressed. Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace defends during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series.(AP)

The series was tied 2-2 heading into the game, making it a close contest. But according to the fans, the clash looks more like a regular-season game than the NBA Finals.

While some fans weren't happy with the referee calls, bringing back the memories of Game 4, others just found the clash ‘lame’.

Here are a few reactions:

“It’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals, 2-2 series, and these guys are playing offense and defense like it’s a regular season game in February,” a fan wrote.

“This game is so sick Nembhard was fouled by Dort and SGA ends up shooting free throws. Lamest NBA finals,” another fan opined.

“I’ve seen enough @NBA. I’m done watching. It’s clear the refs favor OKC. So fuck you and your rigged finals,” a fan lamented.

“The NBA finals are sooo boring I can’t even watch the games,” another fan said.

“Just texted my best friend this, but it holds true: This may be the first time in my life I’ve been more invested in the Stanley Cup Finals than the NBA Finals,” a fan said.

The criticism continues from Game 4

The officiating was also criticised in game 4, with the then-referee, Scott Foster, receiving mountains of online criticism on Sunday.

Foster was one of the three on-court referees assigned to Game 4, which had more fouls called and more free throws awarded than any of the three previous games in the series. Foster — who has long been a lightning rod for critics — did not work any of the first three games.

Foster called 23 personal fouls in the game — 12 on Oklahoma City, 11 on Indiana, with one flagrant on each as well. He also issued double technical fouls, one going to Indiana's Obi Toppin, the other to Oklahoma City's Isaiah Hartenstein.

Indiana coach Rick Carlisle offered an impassioned defence of the referee after that game.

“I think it’s awful, some of the things I’ve seen about the officiating and Scott Foster in particular," Carlisle said. “I’ve known Scott Foster for 30 years. He’s a great official. He’s done a great job in these playoffs. We’ve had him a lot of times.”