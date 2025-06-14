Who is Scott Foster? ‘The Extender’ officiated Thunder vs Pacers NBA Finals Game 4

If there’s one NBA referee who can stir up drama simply by showing up, it’s Scott Foster. Fans have given Foster the moniker, ‘The Extender,’ both as a largely joking reference to the notion that he oversees games that somehow result in prolonging playoff series, and as a serious argument that he is somehow responsible for his rulings and decisions. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort, right, tries to shoot over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Friday, June 13, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(AP)

So when he was assigned to officiate Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder, many knew it could be a long night. Turns out, they were right.

He was selected to officiate the NBA Finals for the 18th time, the most of any active official. The league announced his inclusion Tuesday, alongside 11 other referees and two alternates for the Final night.

ALSO READ| What was that? ‘Friday the 13th’ flashes on screen during Thunder vs Pacers NBA Finals Game 4

“We are grateful for these 12 individuals and their dedication to serving the game at the highest levels throughout the season,” said Byron Spruell, NBA President of League Operations. “Being selected to work the NBA Finals is the top honor as an NBA official, and I congratulate this exceptional group on a worthy achievement.”

Thunder vs Pacers: Pacers fans fuming over Foster

For the second game in a row, Thunder guard Alex Caruso found himself in a foul situation. Early in the game, Caruso appeared to whack Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton on the ribs while attempting a steal. But there was no whistle. Chants of “Ref You Suck” echoed through the arena.

Those boos got even louder in the second quarter, when Foster did blow the whistle but this time against Indiana. Obi Toppin was called for a flagrant foul after bumping Caruso with his shoulder on a fast break. Toppin had been trying to stop an easy bucket after a Haliburton turnover, but the hard contact triggered a reaction from OKC big man Isaiah Hartenstein, who exchanged words with Toppin before teammates intervened.

After video review, Foster explained that the play met the criteria for a flagrant: “wind-up, impact, follow-through, and non-basketball play.” Both Toppin and Hartenstein were also hit with technical fouls for the brief altercation.

ALSO READ| Why was Stephen A Smith called ‘little b*tch’ amid his NBA Finals feud with Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton

Fans and commentators quickly took to social media to vent as the series tied 2-2.

“Scott Foster, the extender strikes once again. 🔥 HANG HIS JERSEY IN THE RAFTERS,” one commented.

“Scott Foster is the worst ref in the league right?” another posted.

“Scott ‘The Extender’ Foster trying to ruin my weekend tonight,” one commented.