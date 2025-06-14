What was that? ‘Friday the 13th’ flashes on screen during Thunder vs Pacers NBA Finals Game 4

Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder had fans glued to their screens Friday night. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives past Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Friday, June 13, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(AP)

During the first quarter of the live ‘ESPN on ABC’ broadcast, the feed suddenly glitched and cut out briefly. That alone was odd, but what really sent a chill through some viewers was what flashed across the screen during the hiccup: a graphic with ‘Friday the 13th’ popped up for just a split second before disappearing.

While ESPN hasn’t issued an official explanation, it didn’t stop fans from speculating. Was it an accidental overlay