Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What was that? ‘Friday the 13th’ flashes on screen during Thunder vs Pacers NBA Finals Game 4

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 14, 2025 07:56 AM IST

Game 4 of the NBA Finals featured a brief glitch during the live broadcast, displaying a ‘Friday the 13th’ graphic. 

Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder had fans glued to their screens Friday night.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives past Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Friday, June 13, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(AP)
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives past Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Friday, June 13, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(AP)

During the first quarter of the live ‘ESPN on ABC’ broadcast, the feed suddenly glitched and cut out briefly. That alone was odd, but what really sent a chill through some viewers was what flashed across the screen during the hiccup: a graphic with ‘Friday the 13th’ popped up for just a split second before disappearing.

While ESPN hasn’t issued an official explanation, it didn’t stop fans from speculating. Was it an accidental overlay

News / Sports / US Sports / What was that? ‘Friday the 13th’ flashes on screen during Thunder vs Pacers NBA Finals Game 4
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On