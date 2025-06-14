What was that? ‘Friday the 13th’ flashes on screen during Thunder vs Pacers NBA Finals Game 4

Game 4 of the NBA Finals featured a brief glitch during the live broadcast, displaying a ‘Friday the 13th’ graphic.
Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder had fans glued to their screens Friday night.
During the first quarter of the live ‘ESPN on ABC’ broadcast, the feed suddenly glitched and cut out briefly. That alone was odd, but what really sent a chill through some viewers was what flashed across the screen during the hiccup: a graphic with ‘Friday the 13th’ popped up for just a split second before disappearing.
While ESPN hasn’t issued an official explanation, it didn’t stop fans from speculating. Was it an accidental overlay