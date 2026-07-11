Lamine Yamal's little brother Keyne's adorable reaction has football fans melting: 'Baby GOAT'

Spain cruised past Belgium with a 2-1 victory to book their place in the World Cup semi-finals, where they will face France on Tuesday, July 14.

Cameras captured Lamine Yamal's little brother looking overwhelmed with excitement after Spain vs Belgium. (Instagram)

While Lamine Yamal did not get his name on the scoresheet, goals from Fabián Ruiz and Mikel Merino were enough to seal the win. Nevertheless, the young star constantly posed a threat and troubled Belgium's defence throughout the match.

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And what has almost become a ritual by now was another priceless reaction from Yamal's younger half-brother in the stands.

Yamal's brother's celebration captured on camera

The cameras captured Keyne Yamal looking overwhelmed with excitement after the final whistle as he was seen screaming, shouting, and celebrating with animated facial expressions following Spain's victory.

The 18-year-old Yamal also appeared to notice his younger brother and responded with a gesture towards him.

Also read: Lamine Yamal's girlfriend shares heartfelt support from the stadium ahead of Spain vs Belgium World Cup quarterfinal

Well-known football journalist Fabrizio Romano shared the moment on X, posting one picture of Keyne screaming in celebration and another showing Yamal with his hands raised while looking towards the stands.

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{{^usCountry}} “Lamine Yamal and his brother Keyne at full time,” Romano tweeted. Little brother's actions wins hearts over internet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Lamine Yamal and his brother Keyne at full time,” Romano tweeted. Little brother's actions wins hearts over internet {{/usCountry}}

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That was not the end of the story, as the moment quickly went viral across social media, with fans flooding the internet with reactions.

One fan shared a video of the incident and wrote, “Lamine Yamal’s little brother is at it again i’m crying.”

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Another simply commented, “Baby Goat.”

Keyne has displayed the same level of excitement on several occasions from the stands, highlighting how deeply invested he is in supporting Yamal. One user summed it up by writing, “Biggest supporter.”

Yamal's relation with Keyne

Lamine Yamal was just three years old when his mother separated from his father. Years later, after she remarried, his younger half-brother Keyne was born in 2022.

Although Keyne is still only a toddler, he has already become a familiar face among football fans.

Also read: Who are Lamine Yamal’s parents? Meet Spain star’s dad Mounir Nasraoui and mom Sheila Ebana

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He is regularly seen cheering for his older brother from the stands and frequently appears alongside Yamal in social media posts, earning plenty of attention for his enthusiastic support.

Yamal's impressive stats vs Belgium

The Barcelona star produced another impressive display in the quarter-finals, recording six shots, completing four dribbles, and winning nine of his 16 duels.

Semi-final awaits against France

La Roja will now face France in what promises to be a highly anticipated semi-final showdown between Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe, two stars who are also LaLiga rivals while representing Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively.

The World Cup semi-final will take place on Tuesday at Dallas Stadium.