Lane Kiffin’s ex-Ole Miss disciple sends stern message ahead of LSU coach’s return in SEC showdown: ‘He’s preached…’

Saturday night’s highly anticipated SEC matchup between LSU and Ole Miss comes with plenty of history, with Lane Kiffin returning to face the program he left behind. This time, however, the LSU head coach will be on the opposite sideline at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Lane Kiffin returns to face the program he left behind. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The reunion has also created an interesting storyline involving one of Kiffin’s former players. Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy developed into a major offensive weapon under Kiffin, and he will now face his former coach with the No. 8 Rebels hosting No. 7 LSU.

Kewan Lacy sends bold message

With so much attention surrounding Kiffin’s return, Lacy has made it clear that Ole Miss is not allowing the storyline to become a distraction.

The running back believes the Rebels have no reason to spend time worrying about the outside attention and instead need to concentrate on executing their game plan.

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{{^usCountry}} “We don’t need to block it out. Since PG became our head coach he’s preached, ‘It’s all about us,’" Lacy told ESPN reporter Marty Smith. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We don’t need to block it out. Since PG became our head coach he’s preached, ‘It’s all about us,’" Lacy told ESPN reporter Marty Smith. {{/usCountry}}

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"We have the talent to achieve everything we want to achieve. We have the right mindset to focus on us, and on the fine details. The details are what’s going to lead us to victory, not any exterior noise,” the 20-year-old mentioned.

Lacy reveals Kiffin relationship

Lacy had already addressed his relationship with Kiffin earlier in the week, indicating that the two no longer maintain regular contact.

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"I really don't have a relationship [with Kiffin],” Lacy said as per Irish Star. “I'm just focused on the team," he had added.

While Lacy has kept the focus on Ole Miss ahead of the showdown, his emergence as one of the nation's most productive backs came during Kiffin's tenure with the Rebels.

Lacy emerged as Ole Miss star

Lacy arrived in Oxford without the profile he would eventually build during the 2025 season. He quickly developed into one of the centerpiece players of the Ole Miss offense, finishing last season with 306 carries for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns.

He also contributed 29 receptions for 177 yards, establishing himself as a major part of the Rebels' offensive attack. His production played an important role in Ole Miss' run to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Strong start this season

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Lacy entered the 2026 season dealing with a thigh injury suffered during the season opener against Louisville, but the setback has not prevented him from making an impact.

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Through his first two games, he has carried the ball 30 times for 148 yards and three touchdowns. Now, he will face LSU and his former coach Kiffin in one of the most closely watched games of the early SEC schedule.