Argentina's injury woes deepen as World Cup-bound star suffers hamstring setback

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup less than two weeks away, the Argentina national team has been handed an injury concern after a key midfielder sustained a knock that could rule him out of the team's two pre-tournament friendlies.

The injury is expected to require around three weeks of recovery, ruling the Leandro Paredes out of Argentina's two pre-World Cup friendlies against Honduras on June 6 and Iceland on June 9. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

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Leandro Paredes, who played a crucial role in Argentina's World Cup-winning campaign and their 2024 Copa América triumph, has reportedly suffered a hamstring tear, according to Argentine journalist Martín Arevalo.

The injury is expected to require around three weeks of recovery, ruling the 31-year-old out of Argentina's two pre-World Cup friendlies against Honduras on June 6 and Iceland on June 9. His availability for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, however, remains a race against time.

Leandro Paredes doubtful for Argentina’s World Cup opener

“Studies have determined that @LParedss has a hamstring tear that will require 3 weeks of recovery. Out of love for the shirt and due to the importance of the match, he pushed forward but played injured. He will miss the friendlies and is a doubt for the debut,” the Argentine reporter Arevalo wrote on his X.

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{{^usCountry}} The Albiceleste are set to begin their World Cup campaign against Algeria on June 16, less than three weeks after Paredes' reported injury. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Albiceleste are set to begin their World Cup campaign against Algeria on June 16, less than three weeks after Paredes' reported injury. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Given the expected recovery timeline, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni may be forced to explore alternative midfield options, with the veteran's availability for the tournament opener appearing increasingly uncertain. Options available for Lionel Scaloni {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Given the expected recovery timeline, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni may be forced to explore alternative midfield options, with the veteran's availability for the tournament opener appearing increasingly uncertain. Options available for Lionel Scaloni {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lionel Scaloni have named seven midfielders in their World Cup squad, with five of them having been part of the country's triumphant 2022 World Cup campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lionel Scaloni have named seven midfielders in their World Cup squad, with five of them having been part of the country's triumphant 2022 World Cup campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The midfield group also includes Giovani Lo Celso, who missed the 2022 tournament due to injury, and rising youngster Valentín Barco, one of the new additions to the squad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The midfield group also includes Giovani Lo Celso, who missed the 2022 tournament due to injury, and rising youngster Valentín Barco, one of the new additions to the squad. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister expected to start in midfield, Scaloni will still have several options to compensate for Paredes' absence. Giovani Lo Celso and Enzo Fernández appear to be the leading candidates to step into the role, given their experience and chemistry with the national team's system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister expected to start in midfield, Scaloni will still have several options to compensate for Paredes' absence. Giovani Lo Celso and Enzo Fernández appear to be the leading candidates to step into the role, given their experience and chemistry with the national team's system. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Lionel Messi injury scare leaves Argentina sweating before World Cup

Meanwhile, Exequiel Palacios of Bayer Leverkusen also presents a strong alternative. His defensive work rate and ability to provide balance in midfield could help Argentina replicate some of the stability and control that Paredes typically brings to the side.

Argentina's injury list grows

Argentina have already found themselves in a challenging position in their quest to defend the World Cup title, with several players currently dealing with injuries. A number of those concerns are expected to keep key squad members out of the upcoming friendlies, and enter the tournament short of full match fitness.

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There was also a brief injury scare involving Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who requested a substitution during his final match for Inter Miami CF before the World Cup after appearing to feel discomfort in his hamstring. However, Scaloni later played down the concern, stating that the initial assessments were not serious.

Lionel Messi has muscle fatigue in his left hamstring. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Beyond Messi, several other Argentine players are also managing minor injury concerns. Defenders Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel, along with forwards Nicolás González and Nico Paz, are all currently in recovery from minor issues.

Scaloni sticks with trusted core

Despite the injury concerns, La Scaloneta has largely remained faithful to the core group that delivered World Cup glory in 2022.

Also read: Argentina’s 1978 World Cup triumph: Mario Kempes, the Videla regime and football’s darkest celebration

Of the 26 players selected for the 2026 tournament, 17 were also part of Argentina's title-winning squad in Qatar, highlighting coach Scaloni's continued trust in the experienced nucleus that has driven the team's success over the past five years.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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