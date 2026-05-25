Lionel Messi injury scare leaves Argentina sweating before World Cup

Lionel Messi has given Argentina an anxious wait less than three weeks before their FIFA World Cup title defence, after the Inter Miami captain was substituted with an apparent left-leg problem during his club’s final match before the tournament break. Lionel Messi falls after colliding with Geiner Martinez during an MLS match. (AFP)

Messi came off in the 73rd minute of Inter Miami’s 6-4 win over Philadelphia Union on Sunday, after appearing to clutch the back of his left leg. The Guardian first reported the injury scare after his early exit, while Reuters later carried the detailed post-match explanation from Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos.

Messi sparks World Cup concern The incident came during a rain-hit MLS game at Nu Stadium in Miami, where the heavy surface had already made conditions difficult. Lionel Messi had been involved in the contest before the scare, but he looked uncomfortable around the 70th minute and soon signalled to the bench after a free-kick.

The 38-year-old then left the field and went straight down the tunnel. The early signs, however, were not entirely alarming. Messi walked off without support and did not appear to be limping heavily, but the timing of the incident is enough to make Argentina cautious.

Inter Miami coach Hoyos said the club did not yet have a full medical report immediately after the game, but framed the substitution as a precaution linked to fatigue rather than a confirmed injury.

“As far as I know, we don't have a report on that yet, but we will have one shortly,” Hoyos said.

“He was genuinely suffering from fatigue in that regard — it is indeed fatigue. He was tired; the pitch was heavy, and when in doubt, the standard approach is always to ensure you don't take any risks.”

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The scare comes at a sensitive point for Argentina. Lionel Scaloni named Messi in his preliminary squad earlier this month and must cut the list to the final 26 before FIFA’s June 1 deadline. Argentina are scheduled to play pre-tournament friendlies against Honduras on June 6 and Iceland on June 9 before opening their World Cup campaign against Algeria in Kansas City on June 16.

Messi has not formally confirmed that this will be his final World Cup, but the tournament is widely expected to be his last appearance on football’s biggest stage. If he plays, he will match the record for most World Cup finals appearances by a player.

Inter Miami have managed Messi’s workload carefully since his arrival in 2023, with hamstring and muscle issues already limiting him at different stages. That history gives Argentina reason to avoid panic, but not reason to ignore the warning. A fatigue-related substitution may still end as a minor episode. For now, though, Argentina’s World Cup countdown has acquired its first nervous twist.