LeBron James free agency: NBA insider reveals disappointing update on ex-Lakers star's decision timeline

If anything has kept NBA fans on edge during this free agency, it's none other than LeBron James' decision on his next destination. However, on Monday morning, it appeared the wait could finally be coming to an end, as multiple reports suggested the four-time NBA champion might announce his decision by the evening.

Fans along with NBA franchises are anxiously awaiting LeBron James' decision. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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Those hopes have faded once again following fresh updates from insiders, and it now appears James will keep fans in suspense for an indefinite and uncertain period.

Decision timeline still uncertain

NBA insider Shams Charania later appeared on ESPN Cleveland, where he shared the latest information he had received from people close to LeBron James regarding the veteran's decision.

“I spoke to Rich Paul, his longtime agent this morning. Rich Paul made it clear to me that the choice is Lebron James’ right. Now it’s up to him on a choice of which team he wants to play for. All of the information is in, every team is set, everyone has made their moves.” Charania said.

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{{^usCountry}} He then emphasized on the decision timeline and whether it has been made. “There is no decision, no choice yet, no timetable on a choice as of yet.” Eastern conference teams in focus {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then emphasized on the decision timeline and whether it has been made. “There is no decision, no choice yet, no timetable on a choice as of yet.” Eastern conference teams in focus {{/usCountry}}

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It's not just fans who are anxiously awaiting LeBron James' decision—NBA franchises are also closely monitoring the situation.

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The teams believed to be in the mix include the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Also read: LeBron dodges Tyrese Haliburton's free agency question as NBA insider reveals decision timeline; ‘next week…’

Based on Shams Charania's understanding, the focus is primarily on Eastern Conference teams, narrowing James' potential landing spots to three contenders: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Lakers continue roster overhaul

While LeBron James' future remains unresolved, the Lakers have continued strengthening their roster. Their latest move saw the team add Matisse Thybulle, pushing Los Angeles beyond the standard 15-player roster limit.

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The 29-year-old wing brings valuable two-way versatility as the Lakers continue reshaping the squad around Luka Doncic after an eventful offseason.

Thybulle has also shown steady improvement as a perimeter shooter, knocking down 43.8% of his three-point attempts in the 2024-25 season before shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc in 2025-26.

Also read: ‘Different for me’; Austin Reaves makes emotional LeBron admission as Lakers usher in Luka Doncic era

His defensive ability and improved outside shooting should make him a strong complementary piece alongside Dončić and Austin Reaves.