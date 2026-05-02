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LeBron James retirement buzz grows after Lakers’ Game 5 setback; Draymond Green chips in

Speculation around LeBron James retiring grew after the Game 5 loss as Draymond Green hinted at a possible exit.

Published on: May 02, 2026 08:16 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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Retirement speculation surrounding LeBron James has intensified following the Los Angeles Lakers’ recent playoff defeat. The fresh comments from Draymond Green added to the uncertainty about the player's future.

Retirement news and rumors

LeBron James’ future remains uncertain as retirement speculation grows during the playoffs.(AP)

Brett Siegel and Tomer Azarly, the reporters and insiders, recently discussed about James' retirement plans on a livestream on ClutchPoints.com.

Also Read | Report: Retirement an option on table for Lakers' LeBron James

Azarly said, “If the Lakers lose two more, LeBron James could be retiring. There’s been reports about him not wanting this grand parade and signing off and all that. But we don’t know what LeBron wants. Ultimately, only he and his family knows, and he’s spent over half his life in the NBA. He’s a guy that has nothing left to prove, Siegel said."

Green’s comments spark fresh debate

Some other discussions are going on that the four-time NBA champion may not go for a traditional farewell tour, which signals a sudden decision that can arrive without any explanation or buildup.

A career defined by longevity and records

At 41, James is in his 23rd NBA season and continues to perform at a high level. James is widely considered one of the greatest players in the history of the game. He holds multiple records, including being the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and one of the most durable players in league history.

Over his career, James has secured four NBA championships, multiple MVP awards and a lot of All-Star selections. His ability to maintain class performance well into his late 30s and early 40s has set him apart from the players.

Recent stats highlight that even at this stage, James continues to contribute significantly, averaging over 20 points per game during the season while contributing to rebounds and assists.

What lies ahead

With no official confirmation from James, the situation remains open-ended. In the coming weeks, particularly as the Lakers’ playoff run progresses, a clear image could be drawn.

For now, the speculation continues, with Green’s comments adding a new dimension to an existing topic.

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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