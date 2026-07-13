LeBron James team news: Fresh intel hints NBA legend's free agency decision is now close

The biggest storyline of this year's NBA free agency has centered around LeBron James. After spending eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, the four-time NBA champion decided to leave the franchise, bringing an end to the longest uninterrupted tenure of his career with a single team.

Lebron James' next team announcement may not be far away as per reports. (Getty Images via AFP)

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His departure immediately made him the most high-profile unrestricted free agent on the market, despite being 41 years old.

Since then, speculation over his next destination has continued to dominate the basketball world, with fans and analysts trying to predict where he will play next. However, James has yet to publicly reveal his decision.

Lebron’s decision coming soon?

According to the latest reports, though, that announcement may not be far away. NBA insider Sean Deveney indicated that James is expected to make his free agency decision sometime in the coming week.

Sharing the update, Polymarket Hoops cited Deveney and posted: "REPORT: LeBron James is expected to make his decision regarding his free agency this upcoming week, per @SeanDeveney."

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the growing speculation, the message coming from his camp has remained consistent. Rich Paul breaks silence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the growing speculation, the message coming from his camp has remained consistent. Rich Paul breaks silence {{/usCountry}}

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When James’ agent, Rich Paul, appeared on the latest episode of the "Game Over" podcast, he dismissed the idea that there is a fixed timetable for the decision.

Addressing the timeline, Paul said, “There is none. I wish I knew. He's taking his time. He's really evaluating things. I've really left him alone. Play golf, do the things you need to do. He understands where things are. When he's ready, he'll let me know.”

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It is the same stance Paul has maintained throughout his recent media appearances, suggesting that James is carefully weighing every option before making a commitment.

That approach also aligns with comments LeBron himself made earlier this year regarding his free agency plans.

LeBron prefers patient approach

During an episode of the "Mind the Game" podcast, the four-time NBA champion explained that he had no intention of rushing into a decision. He also hinted at roughly when fans could expect clarity on his future.

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"I haven't even really thought about it too much. Obviously, I understand that I'm a free agent and I can control my own destiny," James said near the end of May before outlining an approximate timeline.

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