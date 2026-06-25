LeBron James trade: NBA insider reveals exact path for potential Cavaliers reunion

If there is one thing that has kept the NBA community on edge this offseason, it is LeBron James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 41-year-old superstar has continued to leave fans guessing about his next move, with no official word yet on retirement or a potential return.

Cleveland Cavaliers could acquire LeBron James through a sign-and-trade deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, suggests NBA insider. (AP)

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Yet, the offseason conversation has also been filled with speculation about a potential final reunion between James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While the possibility cannot be completely ruled out, pulling off such a move could come at a steep cost for Cleveland.

Route to Lebron-Cavs reunion

NBA insider Brian Windhorst recently floated a scenario in which the Cavaliers could acquire LeBron James through a sign-and-trade deal with the Lakers.

However, such a move would likely require Cleveland to part ways with one of its core roster pieces in order to make the transaction work.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Windhorst suggested that the Cavaliers could realistically bring back James through a trade scenario.

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{{^usCountry}} According to him, one potential route would involve Cleveland sending Jarrett Allen to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for the four-time NBA champion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to him, one potential route would involve Cleveland sending Jarrett Allen to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for the four-time NBA champion. {{/usCountry}}

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“Obviously, LeBron would have to want to sign with the Cavs, but if your pathway to paying LeBron the money is to trade Jarrett Allen for him, the Lakers would KILL for Jarrett Allen,” Windhorst said.

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He even went as far as to suggest that including Allen in the deal could make the Lakers agree almost instantly, dramatically implying that it would take them only milliseconds to say yes to such an offer.

“They would do that deal in 17-tenths of a second,” he added.

Allen could fill Lakers' void

Since trading away Anthony Davis in the blockbuster move that landed Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Lakers have been left with a noticeable void in the middle.

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That is why Jarrett Allen could be such an appealing target. His shot-blocking, rebounding, and efficiency around the basket would provide an immediate boost to the Lakers' frontcourt.

More importantly, his ability to finish above the rim makes him an ideal pick-and-roll partner and lob threat alongside the Slovenian guard.

Cavs face difficult decision

From Cleveland’s perspective, the move would require careful consideration. The prospect of bringing back James is undoubtedly appealing, but it would likely come at the expense of a cornerstone of their frontcourt.

Allen finished as the franchise’s’ fourth-leading scorer last season and ranked second on the team in rebounding.

Also read: Will Norman Powell take a pay cut after Giannis trade? Ex-NBA stars weigh in amid Miami Heat roster chaos

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If the 28-year-old center were to be moved, the team would need to find a way to replace his production, either by making further adjustments within its system or pursuing another player who can address those needs, all while navigating the team's financial limitations.