Linda Cohn husband and children: All about her family as 'SportsCenter' anchor retires from ESPN

After a remarkable 34-year run at ESPN, Linda Cohn is preparing to step away from the SportsCenter desk for the final time. The longtime broadcaster will officially retire on June 30, bringing an end to one of the network's most enduring careers.
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With Cohn retiring after more than three decades behind the SportsCenter desk, it is also an opportunity to take a closer look at her family as she begins a new chapter away from the spotlight.
Cohn was married to Stew Kaufman, whom she met during their college years, for nearly three decades before the couple divorced in 2008. She has not remarried since. Together, they have two children: a son, Dan, and a daughter, Sammy.
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.