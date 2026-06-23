Linda Cohn husband and children: All about her family as 'SportsCenter' anchor retires from ESPN

After a remarkable 34-year run at ESPN, Linda Cohn is preparing to step away from the SportsCenter desk for the final time. The longtime broadcaster will officially retire on June 30, bringing an end to one of the network's most enduring careers.

Linda Cohn is preparing to step away from the SportsCenter desk for the final time. (Linda Cohn/X)

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With Cohn retiring after more than three decades behind the SportsCenter desk, it is also an opportunity to take a closer look at her family as she begins a new chapter away from the spotlight.

Cohn was married to Stew Kaufman, whom she met during their college years, for nearly three decades before the couple divorced in 2008. She has not remarried since. Together, they have two children: a son, Dan, and a daughter, Sammy.