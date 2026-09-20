LSU vs Ole Miss kick off time update: Chaos with TV channels after Alabama vs FSU thunderstorm delay

The Ole Miss Rebels vs. Louisiana State University match kicked off around 20 minutes late from its scheduled time.
The game was slated to start at 7:30pm ET. But it took around 20-25 more minutes for the game to kick off at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, at 7:50 pm EDT due to confusion with broadcasting caused by the delay in the game between Alabama and FSU.
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The Alabama vs. FSU game, which was streaming on ABC, was moved to ESPN2 so that the LSU vs Ole Miss game can air on ABC and ESPN app. At the time of the kickoff, the game was in the third quarter and had a long-time left.
ESPN provided the updated schedule for the upcoming college football games on Saturday.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.