LSU vs Ole Miss kick off time update: Chaos with TV channels after Alabama vs FSU thunderstorm delay

The Ole Miss Rebels vs. Louisiana State University match kicked off around 20 minutes late from its scheduled time.

Head coach Lane Kiffin of the LSU Tigers watches warm ups prior to a game against the Clemson Tigers at Tiger Stadium on September 5. (Getty Images via AFP)

The game was slated to start at 7:30pm ET. But it took around 20-25 more minutes for the game to kick off at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, at 7:50 pm EDT due to confusion with broadcasting caused by the delay in the game between Alabama and FSU.

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The Alabama vs. FSU game, which was streaming on ABC, was moved to ESPN2 so that the LSU vs Ole Miss game can air on ABC and ESPN app. At the time of the kickoff, the game was in the third quarter and had a long-time left.

ESPN provided the updated schedule for the upcoming college football games on Saturday.

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