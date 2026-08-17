Luis Torrens hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning for the host New York Mets, who continued their post-trade deadline hot streak by closing out a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 4-3 win.

Luis Torrens powers Mets to sweep of Nationals

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Torrens' homer capped a three-run fourth for the Mets, who have won nine of 12 since dealing off much of their last-place roster at the Aug. 3 deadline.

The sweep inched the Mets within 3 1/2 games of the fourth-place Nationals in the National League East. New York hasn't finished last since 2003.

Jorge Polanco opened the Mets' scoring with a run-scoring groundout while Jared Young added pivotal insurance with a fifth-inning RBI double. Young finished 2-for-4 while Bo Bichette was 3-for-3 with a walk.

Every Mets starter had at least one hit except A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge.

Young had four RBIs this weekend and has a six-game hitting streak.

Abimelec Ortiz hit a solo homer in the third and Keibert Ruiz collected two run-scoring singles for the Nationals, who fell to 5-8 since the deadline. Jorbit Vivas and Jacob Young had the other hits for Washington.

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{{^usCountry}} Christian Scott earned the win for the Mets after giving up all three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over a season-high 6 1/3 innings. Scott retired 10 of 12 batters following Ortiz's homer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Christian Scott earned the win for the Mets after giving up all three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over a season-high 6 1/3 innings. Scott retired 10 of 12 batters following Ortiz's homer. {{/usCountry}}

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Nate Lavender inherited a two-on jam in the seventh but retired both batters he faced. Daniel Duarte threw a perfect eighth before Kodai Senga notched his third save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Jake Irvin was saddled with the defeat after allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out six over a season-high six innings. Irvin, who missed more than two months with a right shoulder injury, hadn't thrown six innings since last Sept. 27 against the Chicago White Sox.

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