Luka Doncic injury update: Lakers star's doctor opens up on recovery; Thunder game status revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers dropped Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday by 18 points and Luka Doncic could do nothing but watch from the bench. More than a month into his recovery from a Grade 2 hamstring strain, the Lakers' star remains sidelined with no clear return date.

Luka Doncic is still out with injury Lakers fall behind the Oklahoma City Thunder in the series.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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And Doncic had been one of the league’s top players this season, averaging 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 48% from the field and 37% from three-point range. Those numbers made him a strong MVP contender.

Doncic gives injury update as recovery continues

For Luka Doncic who is watching from the bench has been difficult as he sees the Los Angeles Lakers struggle without him. Before Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN reporter Shams Charania said Doncic would not be available to start the series because of a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

"Luka Doncic will be out to start the series against the Oklahoma City Thunder," Charania said. "The Lakers are evaluating Doncic on a week-to-week basis with that Grade 2 hamstring strain. So he's missed about a month right now. One source told me in the last few days, it's still a slow path on Doncic's recovery, he's doing more and more on the court, but right now still no full fledged running, or full contact workouts,” as per SI.

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{{^usCountry}} Doncic himself confirmed on Wednesday that his doctor had told him from the start that the injury would require eight weeks of recovery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doncic himself confirmed on Wednesday that his doctor had told him from the start that the injury would require eight weeks of recovery. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The day I did the MRI on the hamstring, the doctor told me eight weeks [recovery] at the beginning," he said. "I'm doing everything I can in the process, and I think we're on a good way. But at the beginning, he told me eight weeks." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The day I did the MRI on the hamstring, the doctor told me eight weeks [recovery] at the beginning," he said. "I'm doing everything I can in the process, and I think we're on a good way. But at the beginning, he told me eight weeks." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When asked directly whether he could return for Games 3 and 4 once the series moves to Los Angeles, Doncic gave no firm answer. "I'm just doing everything I can," he said, noting that he has started running but has not yet done any contact drills. "Every day, I'm doing stuff I'm supposed to do. Obviously recovery, now I'm working. … Just going day by day, and I feel better every day,” according to Heavy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked directly whether he could return for Games 3 and 4 once the series moves to Los Angeles, Doncic gave no firm answer. "I'm just doing everything I can," he said, noting that he has started running but has not yet done any contact drills. "Every day, I'm doing stuff I'm supposed to do. Obviously recovery, now I'm working. … Just going day by day, and I feel better every day,” according to Heavy. {{/usCountry}}

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Doncic praises thunder ahead of game 2

Doncic has shown his respect for the Thunder. Ahead of Game 2, when asked to compare Oklahoma City's current team to the one he faced two years ago as a Dallas Maverick, he kept it straightforward.

"I mean, it's a different team, you know," Doncic told reporters Wednesday. "I don't wanna talk much about [the] past, but, obviously, they are the best team in the league right now. They have so many guys that can play. It's very tough. The crowd is unbelievable here. We need to be together at all times."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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