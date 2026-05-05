Dianna Russini's marriage might hit ‘breaking point’ amid Mike Vrabel scandal; insider shares NFL reporter's ‘struggles’

Sports reporter Dianna Russini is said to be struggling to keep her life together in the wake of allegations of an affair with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, with sources revealing her marriage, career and personal life have all taken a significant blow. According to the Daily Mail, a source close to Russini described her current state in stark terms. "Dianna's life is pretty much all over the place right now. She's lost a lot already, and there's still more hanging in the balance," the source said. Russini’s life shaken as Vrabel controversy impacts marriage and career. (X/@CollegeFBPortal)

How has the controversy affected her personal life? Beyond work problems, sources say the situation has badly affected Dianna Russini’s personal life. "On top of that, her marriage has taken a serious hit, and she's also dealing with the loss of Mike, who she genuinely loved," a source told the Daily Mail. Her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt is said to be struggling with how public the controversy has become. "Her husband has felt sidelined for a long time, and this controversy might be what finally pushes things to a breaking point," the source added. "At the same time, he's dealing with the embarrassment, still cares about her, and would want to find some way to fix things if he can. The emasculation has taken a toll though."

Also Read: Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel's initial reactions after kiss photo scandal revealed by insider; ‘not shown her hand…’

Sources also pointed to the unequal way in which Russini and Vrabel have been treated in the aftermath. "She's not going to get the same concessions that Mike has got by keeping his job as unfair as that may seem, it is her reality," the source said. Career prospects also look bad, as the source said, "Career-wise, it's hard to see how she gets back to where she was. There's always going to be that question of trust, and the scandal isn't something people will just forget."

Since the story broke, Russini has disappeared entirely from public life, deleting her social media accounts and avoiding public appearances. "Lately, she's been keeping a low profile, not really going out, just trying to focus on being a mom above everything else," the source explained.

Her children, who are said to be too young to understand what is happening are being shielded from the media attention at all costs. "But overall, it's messy. She's basically in survival mode like she's underwater, trying to stay afloat and just get a breath in," the source told the Daily Mail.

Also Read: Mike Vrabel scandal: Patriots fans give coach standing ovation amid Dianna Russini row; watch

What led the controversy? The controversy began after Page Six published photos of Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini at an adults-only resort in Arizona. More images later surfaced showing them together at a casino and also kissing at a bar.

Vrabel and Russini have known each other for several years. Russini started covering Vrabel in 2018 when he became head coach of the Tennessee Titans while she was working at ESPN. In 2023, she moved to The Athletic, where covering the NFL, including the New England Patriots remained a key part of her role. She has also said that NFL reporters often need to build close relationships with coaches and sources to do their job.

What has drawn more attention is that both Vrabel and Russini are married to other people.

Despite the growing scrutiny, Vrabel continues to have support from the Patriots for now. According to the Daily Mail, the team’s ownership has no current plans to part ways with him as while lost her job.