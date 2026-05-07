Luka Doncic injury update: When will the Lakers star return against the Thunder?

Luka Dončić will not return for the start of the Western Conference semifinals. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar missed the opening game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the team is now evaluating him on a week-to-week basis as he continues recovering from his injury.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) falls to the court during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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The Grade 2 hamstring strain has already sidelined Dončić for a month. Fans had hoped he would return in time for the crucial playoff series, but the Lakers’ medical staff is taking a cautious approach with his recovery. The franchise does not want to risk a setback involving its biggest star.

Grade 2 hamstring strain delays return

Dončić has gradually increased his workload during recent practice sessions, though he has not yet returned to full basketball activities.

"He's doing more and more on the court," Shams Charania reported recently. "But right now, still not full-fledged running or full-contact workouts," he added.

Dončić was seen taking shots during practice earlier this week, but he has not participated in any 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 drills with teammates. Lakers head coach JJ Redick also told reporters that there were no new medical updates, with the team continuing to wait until he clears every physical test required for a return.

Lakers trying to survive without their leading scorer

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{{^usCountry}} Dončić led the NBA in scoring this season with more than 33 points per game. Despite his absence, the Lakers have managed to stay competitive during the playoffs, winning seven games without him and advancing past the Houston Rockets in a lengthy first-round series. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dončić led the NBA in scoring this season with more than 33 points per game. Despite his absence, the Lakers have managed to stay competitive during the playoffs, winning seven games without him and advancing past the Houston Rockets in a lengthy first-round series. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, facing the defending champion Thunder presents a much tougher challenge. Los Angeles will likely need stronger performances from players like Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard while Dončić remains unavailable. Big men Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura have also been forced into larger roles during the series. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, facing the defending champion Thunder presents a much tougher challenge. Los Angeles will likely need stronger performances from players like Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard while Dončić remains unavailable. Big men Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura have also been forced into larger roles during the series. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Lakers remain hopeful that their star guard can return later in the postseason. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Lakers remain hopeful that their star guard can return later in the postseason. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} By Prabhat Dwivedi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By Prabhat Dwivedi {{/usCountry}}

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