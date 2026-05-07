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Luka Doncic injury update: When will the Lakers star return against the Thunder?

Luka Doncic remains sidelined due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain for one month, with no return date. 

Updated on: May 07, 2026 05:00 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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Luka Dončić will not return for the start of the Western Conference semifinals. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar missed the opening game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the team is now evaluating him on a week-to-week basis as he continues recovering from his injury.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) falls to the court during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The Grade 2 hamstring strain has already sidelined Dončić for a month. Fans had hoped he would return in time for the crucial playoff series, but the Lakers’ medical staff is taking a cautious approach with his recovery. The franchise does not want to risk a setback involving its biggest star.

Grade 2 hamstring strain delays return

Dončić has gradually increased his workload during recent practice sessions, though he has not yet returned to full basketball activities.

"He's doing more and more on the court," Shams Charania reported recently. "But right now, still not full-fledged running or full-contact workouts," he added.

Dončić was seen taking shots during practice earlier this week, but he has not participated in any 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 drills with teammates. Lakers head coach JJ Redick also told reporters that there were no new medical updates, with the team continuing to wait until he clears every physical test required for a return.

Lakers trying to survive without their leading scorer

 
los angeles lakers nba sports
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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