Makena White cause of death: Tragic details on Jake Knapp’s girlfriend out; ‘rest in peace’

The golf community is reeling from the sudden death of Makena White, the 28-year-old girlfriend of PGA Tour golfer Jake Knapp, just as the Ryder Cup kicked off on Friday. Her unnamed friend confirmed the news on social media and several fans posted tributes. Knapp is yet to react. Jake Knapp’s girlfriend, Makena White, has died(Instagram)

“Hi everyone – this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week. She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie," the post on Instagram read.

“Makena was one of a kind. She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love. To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule," it added.

The friend also requested donations in Makena's name.

“If you would like to honour Makena’s memory, donations to the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund would mean a lot. We love you Mak. We’ll miss you always, and we’ll be looking for you in the sunset 💛.”

Cause of death

No cause of death was disclosed in the announcement, and details about the circumstances remain private, leaving fans and friends in shock.

White graduated from McMaster University in 2019 with degrees in communications and software engineering. A passionate sports enthusiast, she supported Knapp at tournaments, including his bogey-free 59 at the 2025 Cognizant Classic and his maiden PGA Tour win at the 2024 Mexico Open, where their embrace on the 18th green went viral.

The couple began dating in August 2023, keeping their relationship low-key until February 2024.

Knapp, 31, who missed the Ryder Cup cut, has not publicly commented, but tributes have poured in from the golf world. CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis wrote, “Getting to know Makena was one of my favorite parts of this last year. So much laughter, passion and she never met a stranger. I will miss her light.”

Golf podcaster Dan Rapoport added, “What a light she was.”