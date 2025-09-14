Troy Johnston hit a walk-off two-run home run in the 11th inning his second homer of the game - to give the host Miami Marlins a 6-4 come-from-behind win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. Marlins walk off Tigers in extras on Troy Johnston's homer

The Marlins won their fourth straight and assured themselves of winning the three-game weekend series.

The A.L. Central-leading Tigers lost their third straight to keep their magic number at eight.

The Tigers took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 11th on Wenceel Perez's RBI double but could not score again despite having the bases loaded with nobody out.

Otto Lopez hit an infield single to lead off the bottom of the 11th for Miami, which moved automatic runner Joey Wiemer to third. Heriberto Hernandez followed with a fielder's choice grounder to tie the score.

Johnston then hit his third homer of the season off losing pitcher Rafael Montero .

Josh Simpson got the win after stepping in to get the last two outs in the top of the 11th.

Miami starter Hanson Junk gave up three runs on seven hits and a walk in six innings, with four strikeouts.

Tigers starter Charlie Morton went four innings, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks, with four strikeouts.

Rookie Johnston's first home run in the sixth tied the game 3-3. He hit reliever Troy Melton's cutter over the fence in right-center for his second home run.

Detroit had taken a 3-2 lead in the fifth on Gleyber Torres' sacrifice fly. Junk prevented any more damage by retiring Riley Greene on a flyout with runners on first and third to end the inning.

Tigers slugger Kerry Carpenter's two-out, two-run homer tied the game at 2 in the third. He drove Junk's pitch into the right-center field stands for his 25th home run.

The Marlins took a 1-0 lead in the first on Lopez's RBI single.

Miami made it 2-0 in the second on a run-scoring double by Javier Sinoja. Both hits came with two outs.

Morton escaped further damage in the second inning by striking out Agustin Ramirez with runners on first and second.

Morton got out of another two-on, two-out jam in the third by getting Maximo Acosta on a groundout.

Field Level Media

