Sat, Dec 27, 2025
Why Maxx Crosby will not play for Raiders in 2025. Interesting Bears angle emerges

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Dec 27, 2025 04:18 am IST
Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs off the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles (Getty Images via AFP)
Maxx Crosby's stint in Las Vegas might be over. The Raiders informed the 28-year-old edge rusher that he will not play in Week 17

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport cited sources to report that the management made the decision with Crosby's ‘best interests in mind’, but the Pro Bowler is clearly not happy.

On Tuesday, he told reporters: "I don't give a s--- about the pick, to be honest." He was referring to the Raiders and the Giants' identical 2-13 records heading for the Week 17 matchup. The loser would become the frontrunner to get the No 1 pick in April's draft.

Maxx Crosby to Chicago Bears?

Now, Crosby is being strongly linked to the Bears. When the 28-year-old signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension with the Raiders in March, it looked like the star pass rusher was locked in as the franchise cornerstone for the foreseeable future.

But months later, the season has unraveled, and the Raiders now find themselves competing for the No 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

If the Raiders entertain offers, interest around the league would be immediate, and one potential suitor stands out: the Chicago Bears. Acquiring Crosby would be complex for Chicago. Their 2026 salary outlook is already tight, with Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo carrying major cap hits on the defensive line, while big-money deals for DJ Moore, Jaylon Johnson, and Tremaine Edmunds also weigh on the books.

Any serious pursuit could require difficult choices, including restructuring or even moving an existing star.

After facing the Raiders earlier in the year, Bears head coach Ben Johnson labeled Crosby one of the league’s elite defensive players. Crosby returned the respect shortly afterward, publicly complimenting Johnson’s leadership and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams on his podcast.

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Yash Nitish Bajaj

    Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.

