‘I love you…': Megan Rapinoe's last emotional message to Sue Bird before breakup

Megan Rapinoe had shared an emotional message to her longtime fiancee Sue Bird weeks before the two announced their breakup. On Friday, the sports power couple said that they were separating, and their joint venture, “A Touch More: The Podcast” is also coming to an end. While the reason behind their high-profile breakup is unclear, the two said that their decision was mutual.

Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird share statement

Megan Rapinoe, left, and Sue Bird pose for photographs before a WNBA basketball game between the Storm and the Washington Mystics(AP)

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“There really is no smooth or easy way to share this news. After a lot of thought, we’ve made the decision to separate as a couple,” their statement read. The former athletes added that it was not ‘an easy decision’. but they made it ‘with so much love, respect, and care for each other’.

"We’ve shared a whole life over the last decade, through big moments and in quiet ones, and that is something we’ll always carry with us. We are so grateful to this incredible community that has held us up, welcomed us in, and supported us exactly as we are. So many of you have reminded us, again and again, why loving out loud matters."

Read More: Why Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird are breaking up. Soccer and basketball icons explain decision

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{{^usCountry}} "Getting to create A Touch More: The Podcast and build a network around it has been a tremendous joy. The conversations, the laughter, the connection - it means more than we can put into words. While this chapter of doing the podcast together is ending, what we’ve built with you isn’t. Thank you for being with us through all of it…it means the world to us." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Getting to create A Touch More: The Podcast and build a network around it has been a tremendous joy. The conversations, the laughter, the connection - it means more than we can put into words. While this chapter of doing the podcast together is ending, what we’ve built with you isn’t. Thank you for being with us through all of it…it means the world to us." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rapinoe has been one of the top USWNT stars over the last decade and Bird is a Hall of Fame basketball player and five-time Olympic gold medalist. The two got engaged in 2020. Megan Rapinoe's message for Sue Bird {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rapinoe has been one of the top USWNT stars over the last decade and Bird is a Hall of Fame basketball player and five-time Olympic gold medalist. The two got engaged in 2020. Megan Rapinoe's message for Sue Bird {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rapinoe quite frequently posted about Bird on social media. Only weeks before their breakup, the soccer star shared a 2016-2026 comparison post. It included her photo with Bird from 10 years ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rapinoe quite frequently posted about Bird on social media. Only weeks before their breakup, the soccer star shared a 2016-2026 comparison post. It included her photo with Bird from 10 years ago. {{/usCountry}}

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“Someone said something about 2026 being the new 2016 👀” the 40-year-old wrote in the caption.

It was during the 2016 Rio Olympics that the two met. They went public with their relationship in 2017.

Last year, Rapinoe congratulated her then partner on having her WNBA jersey retired. “I love you,” the soccer icon said in a video.

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“A special message from @mrapinoe on @sbird10’s special day 💙” she wrote in the caption.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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