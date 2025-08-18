WNBA legend Sue Bird honoured with huge bronze statue in Seattle: What makes it a historic tribute?

In a tweet, the WNBA reacted to the bronze statue of Sue Bird by the Seattle Storm, calling it a ‘thing of beauty’.
Basketball legend Sue Bird was honoured with a huge bronze statue by the Seattle Storm. She became the first WNBA player to receive a statue, making it a historic tribute.
Bird attended the unveiling of the sculpture, which was placed outside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, with her fiancée and soccer star, Megan Rapinoe. Several Seattle dignitaries and basketball stars also attended the event.
“There’s a diﬀerence between a career and a legacy. That’s the point of it all,” Nike wrote on an Instagram post while sharing visuals of the historic moment. In one of the videos, Bird is seen sitting in front of her statue, looking at the sculpture.
WNBA tweeted a video of the unveiling and wrote, “The Sue Bird statue is a thing of beauty.” In another X post, it added, “A moment for herself, then a moment with everyone who made it possible. Sue Bird celebrates her statue with former teammates, family & friends!”