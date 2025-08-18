Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

WNBA legend Sue Bird honoured with huge bronze statue in Seattle: What makes it a historic tribute?

ByTrisha Sengupta
Updated on: Aug 18, 2025 05:03 am IST

In a tweet, the WNBA reacted to the bronze statue of Sue Bird by the Seattle Storm, calling it a ‘thing of beauty’.

Basketball legend Sue Bird was honoured with a huge bronze statue by the Seattle Storm. She became the first WNBA player to receive a statue, making it a historic tribute.

Sue Bird looking at her statue, unveiled outside of Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. (Instagram/@seattlestorm)
Sue Bird looking at her statue, unveiled outside of Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. (Instagram/@seattlestorm)

Bird attended the unveiling of the sculpture, which was placed outside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, with her fiancée and soccer star, Megan Rapinoe. Several Seattle dignitaries and basketball stars also attended the event.

Also Read: 'Who keeps throwing sex toys at WNBA games?': Internet asks, reports claim link to cryptocurrency group

“There’s a diﬀerence between a career and a legacy. That’s the point of it all,” Nike wrote on an Instagram post while sharing visuals of the historic moment. In one of the videos, Bird is seen sitting in front of her statue, looking at the sculpture.

WNBA, Seattle Storm react to the statue:

WNBA tweeted a video of the unveiling and wrote, “The Sue Bird statue is a thing of beauty.” In another X post, it added, “A moment for herself, then a moment with everyone who made it possible. Sue Bird celebrates her statue with former teammates, family & friends!”

Also Read: Donald Trump ‘tosses’ sex toy onto ‘WNBA court’ in son Donald Trump Jr’s meme

“SUE FOREVER,” Seattle Storm wrote for its former player. Sue Bird, who retired in 2022, played for the same team for the entire 21 years of her career, reported Yahoo Sports.

News / Trending / US / WNBA legend Sue Bird honoured with huge bronze statue in Seattle: What makes it a historic tribute?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On