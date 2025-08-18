WNBA legend Sue Bird honoured with huge bronze statue in Seattle: What makes it a historic tribute?

Basketball legend Sue Bird was honoured with a huge bronze statue by the Seattle Storm. She became the first WNBA player to receive a statue, making it a historic tribute. Sue Bird looking at her statue, unveiled outside of Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. (Instagram/@seattlestorm)

Bird attended the unveiling of the sculpture, which was placed outside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, with her fiancée and soccer star, Megan Rapinoe. Several Seattle dignitaries and basketball stars also attended the event.

“There’s a diﬀerence between a career and a legacy. That’s the point of it all,” Nike wrote on an Instagram post while sharing visuals of the historic moment. In one of the videos, Bird is seen sitting in front of her statue, looking at the sculpture.

WNBA, Seattle Storm react to the statue:

WNBA tweeted a video of the unveiling and wrote, “The Sue Bird statue is a thing of beauty.” In another X post, it added, “A moment for herself, then a moment with everyone who made it possible. Sue Bird celebrates her statue with former teammates, family & friends!”

“SUE FOREVER,” Seattle Storm wrote for its former player. Sue Bird, who retired in 2022, played for the same team for the entire 21 years of her career, reported Yahoo Sports.