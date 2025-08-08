'Who keeps throwing sex toys at WNBA games?': Internet asks, reports claim link to cryptocurrency group

“Who keeps throwing sex toys at WNBA games?” - this is the question that social media users have been repeatedly asking since multiple adult toys were thrown onto the court during different WNBA games. Reportedly, a cryptocurrency group has been linked with the rise of the trend, which prompted the arrest of two people. WNBA players and coaches have widely criticised the trend which saw people throwing sex toys onto the court. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to USA Today, a pair of reports claim that the group which took responsibility is Green Dildo Coin. The company reportedly triggered the annoying and concerning trend to push a memecoin.

Also Read: Millions of sex toy users had emails and accounts exposed by app flaw

Why the bizarre trend?

The group claimed that the primary goal of their memecoin is to fight the "toxic" environment in the cryptocurrency world. It further insisted that the members of the group do not dislike women’s sports. As per a USA Today report, it is still unclear why the group chose WNBC games for the trends.

"We didn't do this because like we dislike women's sports or, like, some of the narratives that are trending right now are ridiculous," the group’s spokesperson said in an interview with the outlet.

"Creating disruption at games is like, it happens in every single sport, right? We've seen it in the NFL, we've seen it in hockey, you know . . . fans doing random things to more or less create attention,” he added.

Experts criticise trend:

Players and coaches have spoken out about the trend, calling it concerning. In addition to safety concerns, they also spoke about the unwanted attention it brought to the league.

According to USA Today, there have been six incidents where neon green sex toys were thrown at WNBC games. The adult toys landed in the court three times while a game was ongoing. In one incident, a sex toy hit a fan who was watching a game with his nine-year-old niece.

Two arrests were made regarding the incidents. However, the group denied responsibility for those people, stating they were not associated with Green Dildo Coin.