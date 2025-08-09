Donald Trump ‘tosses’ sex toy onto ‘WNBA court’ in son Donald Trump Jr’s meme

Donald Trump Jr posted a doctored image of his father, President Donald Trump, throwing a green-hued sex toy onto a court during an ongoing WNBA game from the White House roof. Though the meme sparked a few chuckles, it irritated most, with some calling it classless. He shared the meme in the wake of the concerning trend, which saw people hurling sex toys onto WNBA courts. Donald Trump Jr's meme came amid the disturbing trend where people are throwing sex toys onto the court during WNBA games. (File Photo, Instagram/@donaldjtrumpjr)

“Posted without further comment,” Donald Trump Jr wrote along with a few laughing out loud emoticons.

Take a look at the post:

What did social media say?

The post prompted mixed reactions among social media users. An individual posted, “Greatest IG account. Ever.” Another argued, “I’m Don Trump Sr for life, but this kind of stuff is classless, and it screams ‘my daddy is the president and I don’t know how to act’.”

A third remarked, “American is so back,” along with a fire emoticon. A fourth wrote, “No funny at all… I’m looking at the comments seriously, do you honestly think this is funny and this is America is back?

Who keeps throwing sex toys at WNBA games?

According to USA Today, a pair of reports linked the trend to a cryptocurrency group called Green Dildo Coin. In an interview, their spokesperson said that the group doesn’t hate women’s sports, it just wants to highlight a memecoin that fights the "toxic" environment in the cryptocurrency world.

"We didn't do this because like we dislike women's sports or, like, some of the narratives that are trending right now are ridiculous," the group’s spokesperson said.

"Creating disruption at games is like, it happens in every single sport, right? We've seen it in the NFL, we've seen it in hockey, you know… fans doing random things to more or less create attention,” he added. However, it is unclear why the group is fixated on WNBA games.

Multiple pro-women's basketball games have been interrupted in the past few days, and two people have been arrested. This trend has frustrated players, coaches, and fans.