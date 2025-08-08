'I am increasingly troubled': Indian doctor in US reacts to Trump’s tariff hike on India, urges dialogue over conflict

In a move that has drawn sharp reactions, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order to raise tariffs on Indian imports, including agricultural products, to a total of 50%. The decision has sparked debates across sectors, particularly within the Indian diaspora in the United States. Amid rising India-US trade tensions, an Indian doctor in the US called for humility and cooperation.(Instagram/drgodseravi1)

One voice that stood out amid the din was that of Dr Ravi Godse, a US-based Indian doctor, who took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video appealing for a more measured response from fellow Indians, especially in the medical fraternity.

“Anti-American sentiment misplaced”

Reacting to a surge of anti-American forwards in Indian WhatsApp groups, Dr Godse said, “I am increasingly troubled by the mindless anti-American forwards that I see in WhatsApp groups with doctors in India. Think of our medical colleges — the medium of instruction is English. Our textbooks? All American.”

He went on to detail the extent to which American innovation supports Indian medicine: “The surgical manuals, the procedures, the robotic arms, the lenses, the prosthetics, the battery generators, pacemakers, defibrillators — all are of American design. Even if some are British or European, who funds them? American taxpayers paid ₹15,000 crore to Oxford University to study Covishield.”

“Hubris vs humility”

Calling out the tendency to react with hostility, Dr Godse remarked, “Why show hubris instead of humility and attitude instead of gratitude? Yes, American pharma may need Indian markets, but in a real conflict, who wins — greedy people chasing profit or needy people trying to survive?”

He clarified that India is not “needy” and instead has a unique global role. “India has a unique talent under the guidance of immensely skillful doctors to harness it and make this technology affordable and give it to the rest of the world.”

A call for collaboration

Highlighting the shared democratic values and diaspora ties between India and the United States, Dr Godse concluded, “India and the US are natural friends. Why are we talking of conflict on World Friendship Day? Let’s talk. Discussion is exchange of knowledge; argument is exchange of ignorance.”

Take a look here at the clip:

The tariff move and its implications

The White House statement cited national security and foreign policy reasons for the tariff hike, pointing to India's continued purchase of Russian oil as an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to US interests. The initial duty came into effect on August 7, with the additional 25% to be enforced after a 21-day period.

Goods already in transit or those qualifying for specific exemptions will be spared, but the broader impact is expected to strain trade ties between the two nations.