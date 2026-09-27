MetLife Stadium weather radar: Could Giants vs Titans face rain disruption? Does stadium have a roof? Latest forecast

The New York Giants and Tennessee Titans are set to meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, with rain and strong winds expected around kickoff. The Week 3 game is scheduled for 1 pm ET, and the weather could make conditions difficult for both teams.

Rain and strong winds could affect Giants vs Titans at MetLife Stadium, which has no roof, with showers forecast around kickoff. (X/@world_tourists_)

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The National Weather Service forecast calls for showers, windy conditions and a high near 68 degrees in the area, with a 100% chance of precipitation on Sunday.

Giants vs Titans weather: Rain and strong winds expected

The biggest concern for Giants-Titans is not just the rain but the wind that comes with it. The National Weather Service expects northeast winds of around 26 to 31 mph earlier in the day, easing to roughly 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Rain is expected to continue, with the forecast calling for up to half an inch of new precipitation.

That could affect the way the game is played. A wet football can be harder to handle, while strong winds can make passing, kicking and punting more difficult. Players will also have to deal with a potentially slippery field throughout the afternoon.

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{{^usCountry}} The Giants enter the game, while the Titans are still looking for their first win. New York will also be without quarterback Jaxson Dart for the rest of the regular season after he suffered a knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams. Jameis Winston is set to start against Tennessee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Giants enter the game, while the Titans are still looking for their first win. New York will also be without quarterback Jaxson Dart for the rest of the regular season after he suffered a knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams. Jameis Winston is set to start against Tennessee. {{/usCountry}}

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Does MetLife Stadium have a roof?

No, MetLife Stadium does not have a retractable roof. The Giants-Titans game will therefore be played outdoors, meaning players and fans will be exposed to the rain and wind.

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The stadium is the home of both the New York Giants and New York Jets and opened in 2010. With no roof to block the weather, Sunday’s conditions could become part of the game itself.

The Giants have confirmed that the matchup remains scheduled for 1 pm ET at MetLife Stadium.

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Could rain delay Giants vs Titans?

Rain alone does not automatically mean an NFL game will be delayed. The bigger concern would be dangerous conditions, particularly lightning or other severe weather.

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The current forecast points to showers and strong winds, but the National Weather Service’s Sunday outlook for the area does not make thunderstorms the main concern during the afternoon.

For now, Giants-Titans is scheduled to go ahead as planned. But with an open-air stadium, wet conditions and powerful winds expected, the weather could have a noticeable role once the game begins.