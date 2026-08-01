The New York Mets scratched veteran right-hander Freddy Peralta from his scheduled start against the visiting Miami Marlins on Friday.

Mets scratch RHP Freddy Peralta ahead of trade deadline

Mets interim manager Andy Green told reporters that "talks have intensified" regarding Peralta.

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Peralta has attracted interest from other teams ahead of Monday's trade deadline .

The reported move also comes on the heels of the last-place Mets trading left- handed reliever A.J. Minter to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for minor league infielders Bruin Agbayani and Billy Amick.

Green said that right-hander Kodai Senga will start against the Marlins.

Peralta, 30, is 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA in 22 appearances this season. He is in the final season of his contract.

The Mets' Opening Day starter, Peralta lasted at least six innings just six times in 22 starts. His ERA is almost twice as high as last season, when he led the NL with 17 wins and posted a 2.70 ERA for the Milwaukee Brewers.

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{{^usCountry}} "I know so far that I've let them down," Peralta said following his start on Sunday, when he didn't factor into the decision after allowing three runs over four innings in the Mets' 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I know so far that I've let them down," Peralta said following his start on Sunday, when he didn't factor into the decision after allowing three runs over four innings in the Mets' 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. {{/usCountry}}

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"I haven't done what I'm supposed to do."

Senga, 33, has endured a rough season and has served up 12 homers in just 40 2/3 innings over 12 appearances . It will be his first start since June 23.

Senga was a National League All-Star in 2023 when he finished second in NL Rookie of the Year balloting.

The Mets, in the cellar in the National League East, hold the second-worst record in the NL ahead of only the Colorado Rockies .

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