Micah Parsons contract row is over; Cowboys make final verdict on disgruntled All-Pro CB
Micah Parsons' contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys have taken a massive turn. The team announced its 53-man roster for Week 1.
Micah Parsons' contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys have taken a massive turn. On Tuesday, the Jerry Jones-led team announced its 53-man roster, with the All-Pro CB leading the charge. This comes weeks after the 26-year-old first revealed that he wants to leave Dallas.
Earlier this week, the Cowboys' first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that he wants to talk to Parsons, who missed the entire preseason. The CB was the only player not wearing a jersey while on the sidelines in the preseason finale. The 26-year-old star was also observed lying down on a training table behind the team bench, sparking controversy.
Read More: Why Jimmie Ward is on Commissioner Exempt List. What it means for Texans star. Details
"Without talking to Micah, I need to figure out what he was doing and why he was doing it," Schottenheimer said during the conference call. "So until I talk to him, I'm obviously not going to talk about it."
Parsons later issued a clarification. "I'd never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives," he tweeted.
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster
QUARTERBACKS: Dak Prescott, Joe Milton
RUNNING BACKS: Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Jaydon Blue, Hunter Luepke, Phil Mafah (expected to shift to IR soon)
WIDE RECEIVERS: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Tolbert, Ryan Flournoy
TIGHT ENDS: Jake Ferguson, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Luke Schoonmaker
OFFENSIVE LINE: Tyler Guyton, Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker, Terence Steele, Nate Thomas, Brock Hoffman, T.J. Bass, Ajani Cornelius
DEFENSIVE LINE: Micah Parsons, Osa Odighizuwa, Mazi Smith, Dante Fowler, Sam Williams, Marshawn Kneeland, Donovan Ezeiruaku, James Houston, Solomon Thomas, Jay Toia, Perrion Winfrey
Read More: Tyler Huntley to Shilo Sanders - 11 most notable cuts ahead of NFL roster day
LINEBACKERS: Kenneth Murray, Jack Sanborn, Marist Liufau, Damone Clark, Shemar James
SECONDARY: Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, Kaiir Elam, Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell, Zion Childress, Juanyeh Thomas, Andrew Booth, Caelen Carson (headed to IR shortly)
SPECIAL TEAMS: Brandon Aubrey, Bryan Anger, Trent Sieg
When Mafah and Carson are officially placed on IR, Dallas is expected to bring back veterans CJ Goodwin and Will Grier.