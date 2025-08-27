Micah Parsons contract row is over; Cowboys make final verdict on disgruntled All-Pro CB

Micah Parsons' contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys have taken a massive turn. On Tuesday, the Jerry Jones-led team announced its 53-man roster, with the All-Pro CB leading the charge. This comes weeks after the 26-year-old first revealed that he wants to leave Dallas. Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Earlier this week, the Cowboys' first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that he wants to talk to Parsons, who missed the entire preseason. The CB was the only player not wearing a jersey while on the sidelines in the preseason finale. The 26-year-old star was also observed lying down on a training table behind the team bench, sparking controversy.

Read More: Why Jimmie Ward is on Commissioner Exempt List. What it means for Texans star. Details

"Without talking to Micah, I need to figure out what he was doing and why he was doing it," Schottenheimer said during the conference call. "So until I talk to him, I'm obviously not going to talk about it."

Parsons later issued a clarification. "I'd never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives," he tweeted.

Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster

QUARTERBACKS: Dak Prescott, Joe Milton

RUNNING BACKS: Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Jaydon Blue, Hunter Luepke, Phil Mafah (expected to shift to IR soon)

WIDE RECEIVERS: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Tolbert, Ryan Flournoy

TIGHT ENDS: Jake Ferguson, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Luke Schoonmaker

OFFENSIVE LINE: Tyler Guyton, Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker, Terence Steele, Nate Thomas, Brock Hoffman, T.J. Bass, Ajani Cornelius

DEFENSIVE LINE: Micah Parsons, Osa Odighizuwa, Mazi Smith, Dante Fowler, Sam Williams, Marshawn Kneeland, Donovan Ezeiruaku, James Houston, Solomon Thomas, Jay Toia, Perrion Winfrey

Read More: Tyler Huntley to Shilo Sanders - 11 most notable cuts ahead of NFL roster day

LINEBACKERS: Kenneth Murray, Jack Sanborn, Marist Liufau, Damone Clark, Shemar James

SECONDARY: Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, Kaiir Elam, Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell, Zion Childress, Juanyeh Thomas, Andrew Booth, Caelen Carson (headed to IR shortly)

SPECIAL TEAMS: Brandon Aubrey, Bryan Anger, Trent Sieg

When Mafah and Carson are officially placed on IR, Dallas is expected to bring back veterans CJ Goodwin and Will Grier.