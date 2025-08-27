Why Jimmie Ward is on Commissioner Exempt List. What it means for Texans star. Details

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward has been placed on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List, it was announced on Tuesday. The 34-year-old may not practice or attend games while he remains on the list. This decision stems from Ward's ongoing legal issues tied to multiple arrests. Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (20) enters the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins (AP)

The latest incident, reported on August 8, involved Ward testing positive for alcohol, violating pre-trial bond conditions from an earlier domestic violence case, according to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson.

This follows his June 12 arrest for felony assault and family violence, where he allegedly strangled and threatened his fiancee, and a subsequent civil lawsuit alleging further assaults under methamphetamine influence.

The NFL, under its Personal Conduct Policy, placed Ward on the list to allow an investigation, with the league and Texans aware since June but acting now as the case nears a grand jury review on August 31.

What is the Commissioner Exempt List?

The Commissioner Exempt List, per NFL Rule 5, Section 7, suspends a player from team activities, practice, games, and facilities, while still under contract and paid, pending resolution.

Ward, on the active-Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list due to foot surgery, remains eligible to return once cleared medically and legally, but the list’s activation signals serious scrutiny.

It frees a roster spot, with Trey Pipkins likely stepping in, and could lead to a suspension if the NFL finds a violation, as seen with past cases like Kareem Hunt’s eight-game ban.

Impact on Jimmie Ward and Texans

For Ward, this delays his 2025 season debut, already uncertain due to injury, and risks a longer absence if suspended, potentially ending his $10.5 million contract year.

His 2024 stats (48 tackles, 2 INTs) may not resume soon, affecting his free agency in 2026. For the Texans, it’s a blow to depth, though the team saves $1 million against a $4.6 million dead cap hit if cut.