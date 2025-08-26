The Kansas City Chiefs are currently occupied with the release of their new docuseries – The Kingdom. The director of the series and Chiefs’ CMO, Lara Krug, recently opened up on Taylor Swift’s involvement and contributions to the project. Chiefs acknowledge ‘very supportive’ Taylor Swift’s contributions to new docuseries ‘The Kingdom’ (Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP) (AFP)

According to director Kristen Lappas, Swift has remained “very supportive” of the team’s latest venture, and has “approved all of her image and likeness”. Swift is also expected to make an appearance in the series, although in a limited capacity. "The point was always about the Chiefs and the family," explained Krug, as reported by PEOPLE.

"Now you see her in the way that I think is how she wanted to be seen, which is as a fan of the community," Krug added. Chiefs CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt called it a "tribute to everyone who has helped shape" the franchise since its founding in 1959.

Taylor Swift’s contribution to the Chiefs

Swift was first linked with Chiefs’ tight-end Travis Kelce back in 2023 and has made regular appearances at Chiefs’ games ever since. Krug called her a “big fan” of the team and Kelce, and it’s clear that the team has witnessed a huge tick in their fan base ever since the relationship went public.

Back in February, team owner Hunt, 60, told CNBC Sports that "you definitely have to give Taylor a little bit of credit" for what he estimated to be a "30% growth in our fan base." He added that supporters “took a big leap forward last year” overall, “particularly with female [fans] — specifically with young female fans," given the 2024-2025 football season broke viewership records. "And I think Taylor’s a little bit a part of that," he further elaborated.

The Kingdom is a new ESPN Original Series directed by Kristen Lappas of Words + Pictures and produced by much of the team behind "The Last Dance”, as reported by ESPN. The six-episode docuseries chronicles the Chiefs' run -- on and off the field -- to Super Bowl LIX and explores the franchise's history in the NFL and its giant, global footprint on the football landscape. All episodes of the show are currently available to stream at ESPN+.

The Chiefs are set to face the Los Angeles Chargers in their first regular-season outing on September 5.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta