Chiefs' owner decodes mystery behind Taylor-Travis photo at Arrowhead Stadium, ‘We have…’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who have been dating each other for quite some time, are seen in a viral photograph hanging at Arrowhead Stadium, showing the renowned couple celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' historic victory during Super Bowl 2024. Speaking to People magazine, the NFL side's owner and CEO, Clark Hunt, has revealed the reason behind the picture at the venue. Kansas City Chiefs honor Taylor Swift.(X/@HaroldRKuntz3)

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'special moment'

Clark Hunt, on August 24, appeared on the red carpet during the screening of the new ESPN series, The Kingdom, in Kansas City.

Speaking at the event, Hunt told the magazine that the photograph, featuring Swift and Kelce, represents one of the team's "special moments".

"We have photos of a lot of special moments throughout the training facility and the stadium," the 60-year-old said.

He further considered them "lucky enough" to get Taylor Swift on board to play at Arrowhead. He added that there are a few photographs of her performing at the stadium as well.

"...but that was a particularly special moment where everybody was celebrating the success of having won a Super Bowl, and so that's a fun memory to have," he noted, while talking about the Swift and Kelce's picture.

The Kingdom: What to expect?

Giving insights about the six-part series, the Chiefs owner shared that it will provide fans a "fun" look into how the pop sensations have become a part of the NFL side's family. Also, it talks about a “unique” aspect that none of them have discussed in the past.

Hunt told People magazine that "definitely" there were few elements where they got to hear about "some new things" about them.

He said that what was "really unique" is to have heard from Taylor Swift's perspective about how she felt during her very first game with the side a few years back.

The ESPN series follows the journey of the Kansas City Chiefs over the years.

Kristen Lappas, who has directed the project, stated at the event that the singer was "very supportive" during the making. Besides them, it also features Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, and Andy Reid, among others.

Lappas further stated that Swift had given her approval for "all of her image and likeness" for the project.

