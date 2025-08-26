49ers’ Terique Owens on father Terrell’s support for first touchdown: ‘He said he was ready for…’

The San Francisco 49ers’ Terique Owens had a lot to celebrate when he caught his first touchdown pass for the team in a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on August 23. Following the game, Owens opened up about the motivation he received from his father and fellow 49ers legend, Terrell Owens. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Terique Owens (83) runs a drill during practice at NFL football minicamp Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(AP)

As reported by Heavy, Owens scored a 22-yard touchdown pass from Carter Bradley as the 49ers won the game 30-23.

“Pretty cool. Terique Owens said his father, @terrellowens, sent him a video of his first TD before tonight’s game. “He said he was ready for my first one.” #49ers,” The Athletic’s Vic Tafur posted on X.

“It’ll be a crazy feeling to call him and talk about it,” Terique said after the game, as reported by Heavy. “He didn’t call it, but he was just like, ‘I’m ready for yours. It’s kind of crazy I got mine tonight. I never would’ve expected it would be tonight, but I was ready for the opportunity.”

Will Terique Owens make it to the 49ers’ roster?

Despite attending Contra Costa College, then Florida Atlantic and finishing at Missouri State, Owens did not start playing ball till his sophomore year. He was signed on with the 49ers last season during training camp but was ultimately waived before resigning with the team’s practice squad. This means that he has never had the chance to play in a regular season NFL game.

The team must cut down their current 90-man roster to 53 by August 26 1 PM EDT, as is the limit for all teams. Although it’s unlikely that Owens would make the cut, he could still be kept on as part of the team’s practice squad. Junior Bergen, Robbie Chosen, Jacob Cowing, Russell Gage Jr., Isaiah Hodgins, Jauan Jennings, Skyy Moore, Terique Owens, Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson, Malik Turner and Jordan Watkins currently hold receiver spots on the 49ers roster.

So far, Owens has appeared in 38 games (2 starts) over six seasons (2018-23) at Missouri State (2021-23), Florida Atlantic (2019-20) and Contra Costa (CA) Community College (2018) and registered 61 recepts. for 1,071 yds. and 6 TDs, as written on the official 49ers website.

The 49ers are scheduled to face the Seattle Seahawks in their first regular season outing on Sunday, September 7.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta