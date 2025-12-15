Micah Parsons injury news: What happened to Packers star vs Broncos? Latest update in

Green Bay Packers' Micah Parsons reacts after an injury during the second half against the Denver Broncos(AP) Micah Parsons injury update: The Green Bay Packers were dealt with back-to-back blows on Sunday Micah Parsons injury update: The Green Bay Packers were dealt with back-to-back blows on Sunday. Soon after WR Christian Watson was ruled out with a chest injury, Micah Parsons went down. He was taken to the medical tent and has not returned (at the time of writing this story).

What happened to Micah Parsons?

Parsons went down clutching his left knee. The Green Bay Packers star had tried to redirect in pursuit of Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, but as he planted his leg, something clearly went wrong.

Parsons immediately pulled up and collapsed to the turf, visibly in pain as he grabbed at his knee. Trainers rushed onto the field as players from both teams stood watching, sensing the seriousness of the moment.

After several tense minutes, Parsons was able to get to his feet and slowly make his way off the field with assistance from two trainers.

It appears that Parsons sustained a left knee injury. It is unlikely that he will return against the Broncos. The team is yet to issue a statement.

Green Bay Packers depth chart

Offense

Wide Receiver (WR)

Romeo Doubs (87)

Dontayvion Wicks (13)

Wide Receiver (WR)

Jayden Reed (11)

Matthew Golden (0)

Left Tackle (LT)

Rasheed Walker (63)

Jordan Morgan (77)

Left Guard (LG)

Aaron Banks (65)

Donovan Jennings (67)

Center (C)

Sean Rhyan (75)

Jacob Monk (62)

Right Guard (RG)

Anthony Belton (71)

Jordan Morgan (77)

Right Tackle (RT)

Zach Tom (50)

Darian Kinnard (70)

Tight End (TE)

Luke Musgrave (88)

John FitzPatrick (86)

Josh Whyle (81)

Wide Receiver (WR)

Christian Watson (9)

Savion Williams (83)

Quarterback (QB)

Jordan Love (10)

Malik Willis (2)

Running Back (RB)

Josh Jacobs (8)

Emanuel Wilson (23)

Chris Brooks (30)

Defense

Defensive End (DE)

Rashan Gary (52)

Lukas Van Ness (90)

Barryn Sorrell (99)

Defensive Tackle (DT)

Karl Brooks (94)

Warren Brinson (91)

Jordon Riley (97)

Defensive Tackle (DT)

Colby Wooden (96)

Nazir Stackhouse (93)

Quinton Bohanna (76)

Defensive End (DE)

Micah Parsons (1)

Kingsley Enagbare (55)

Arron Mosby (53)

Linebacker (LB)

Isaiah McDuffie (58)

Ty’Ron Hopper (59)

Linebacker (LB)

Quay Walker (7)

Ty’Ron Hopper (59)

Linebacker (LB)

Edgerrin Cooper (56)

Kristian Welch (54)

Cornerback (CB)

Keisean Nixon (25)

Nate Hobbs (21)

Bo Melton (16)

Cornerback (CB)

Carrington Valentine (24)

Kamal Hadden (36)

Safety (S)

Xavier McKinney (29)

Javon Bullard (20)

Kitan Oladapo (27)

Safety (S)

Evan Williams (33)

Zayne Anderson (39)

Special Teams

Kicker (K)

Brandon McManus (17)

Punter (P)

Daniel Whelan (19)

Holder (H)

Daniel Whelan (19)

Punt Returner (PR)

Romeo Doubs (87)

Keisean Nixon (25)

Matthew Golden (0)

Kick Returner (KR)

Savion Williams (83)

Bo Melton (16)

Keisean Nixon (25)

Long Snapper (LS)

Matt Orzech (42)